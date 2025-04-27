MI vs LSG, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20 records

Wankhede Stadium will host its first afternoon match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 27. It will be a battle between the home team, Mumbai Indians (MI), and Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), starting at 3.30 pm IST.

This will be the second battle between MI and LSG this season. Earlier this month, MI visited Lucknow, where the Super Giants emerged victorious. MI will be out for revenge when they take the field against LSG at their home venue.

Ahead of the match between MI and LSG, here's a quick look at the pitch history of Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL records

Mumbai has hosted 120 matches so far in IPL history. Teams batting second have won 65 times, including the last two games. However, since it is an afternoon match, the captain winning the toss may prefer to bat first.

Here are some other vital stats from the previous 120 matches hosted by the Wankhede Stadium:

IPL matches played: 120

Won by teams batting first: 55

Won by teams batting second: 65

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs MI, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs CSK, 2011

Highest team total: 235/1 - RCB vs MI, 2015

Lowest team total: 67 - KKR vs MI, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 214/4 - MI vs RR, 2023

Average first innings score: 171

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch report will be telecast live around 3 pm IST before the toss. The pitch in Mumbai has been a little difficult to bat on this season. It has not been that easy for the batters to come in and smash the bowlers.

Spinners have played a big role in the matches hosted by Mumbai. All eyes will be on Digvesh Singh and Mitchell Santner during this game.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last IPL match

The Mumbai Indians defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by nine wickets in the last IPL game hosted by this iconic venue. It was a night game, where CSK posted 176/5 in 20 overs, and then MI reached 177/1 in just 15.4 overs.

Four batters scored a half-century in that clash between CSK and MI, while only six wickets fell in 35.4 overs. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: CSK 176/5 (Ravindra Jadeja 53*, Jasprit Bumrah 2/25) lost to MI 177/1 (Rohit Sharma 76*, Ravindra Jadeja 1/28) by 9 wickets.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More