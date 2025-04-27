MI vs LSG, IPL 2025: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20 records

Wankhede Stadium will host its first afternoon match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 27. It will be a battle between the home team, Mumbai Indians (MI), and Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), starting at 3.30 pm IST.
This will be the second battle between MI and LSG this season. Earlier this month, MI visited Lucknow, where the Super Giants emerged victorious. MI will be out for revenge when they take the field against LSG at their home venue.
Ahead of the match between MI and LSG, here's a quick look at the pitch history of Wankhede Stadium.
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai IPL records
Mumbai has hosted 120 matches so far in IPL history. Teams batting second have won 65 times, including the last two games. However, since it is an afternoon match, the captain winning the toss may prefer to bat first.
Here are some other vital stats from the previous 120 matches hosted by the Wankhede Stadium:
IPL matches played: 120
Won by teams batting first: 55
Won by teams batting second: 65
Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs MI, 2015
Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs CSK, 2011
Highest team total: 235/1 - RCB vs MI, 2015
Lowest team total: 67 - KKR vs MI, 2008
Highest successful run-chase: 214/4 - MI vs RR, 2023
Average first innings score: 171
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report
The pitch report will be telecast live around 3 pm IST before the toss. The pitch in Mumbai has been a little difficult to bat on this season. It has not been that easy for the batters to come in and smash the bowlers.
Spinners have played a big role in the matches hosted by Mumbai. All eyes will be on Digvesh Singh and Mitchell Santner during this game.
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last IPL match
The Mumbai Indians defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by nine wickets in the last IPL game hosted by this iconic venue. It was a night game, where CSK posted 176/5 in 20 overs, and then MI reached 177/1 in just 15.4 overs.
Four batters scored a half-century in that clash between CSK and MI, while only six wickets fell in 35.4 overs. Here is the match summary:
Brief scores: CSK 176/5 (Ravindra Jadeja 53*, Jasprit Bumrah 2/25) lost to MI 177/1 (Rohit Sharma 76*, Ravindra Jadeja 1/28) by 9 wickets.
