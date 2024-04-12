MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Mumbai Indians tormented the Royal Challengers Bengaluru last night in IPL 2024. An incredible batting performance helped MI make a mockery of the 197-run target set by RCB as they reached 199/3 in just 15.3 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav blasted a 19-ball 52, while opener Ishan Kishan aggregated 69 runs from 34 deliveries to ease the chase for MI. Earlier in the game, Jasprit Bumrah's excellent spell of 5/21 kept RCB down to 196/8 despite half-centuries from Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Dinesh Karthik.

The broadcasters dubbed this MI vs RCB game as the 'Maha Match of the Week' in IPL 2024. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from this mega clash.

List of all award winners in MI vs RCB match, IPL 2024

Jasprit Bumrah unsurprisingly won the Player of the Match award for his magnificent five-wicket haul. He became the new owner of the IPL 2024 Purple Cap. He bagged the wickets of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan, and Vijaykumar Vyshak in the first innings.

Suryakumar Yadav won the Electric Striker of the Match award for his exhilarating strike rate of 273.68. Here is the full list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (Strike rate of 273.68)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah (157 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Ishan Kishan (5 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Ishan Kishan (7 fours)

Man of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah (5/21)

MI vs RCB scorecard

Expand Tweet

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost Virat Kohli's wicket early. Even debutant Will Jacks and seasoned pro Glenn Maxwell failed to get going. But Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Dinesh Karthik smacked a half-century each to guide RCB to 196/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 197, Mumbai Indians got off to a flier, with Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma adding 101 runs in just 8.5 overs. Suryakumar Yadav destroyed the RCB bowling lineup with a 19-ball 52. Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma finished off the game with an unbeaten 23-run stand.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Top stats and records from Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match

The fans were treated to a run-fest in Mumbai last night. Here are some of the top records and stats from this mega clash of IPL 2024 Rivalry Week:

Mumbai Indians chased down a 190+ target for the 9th time in IPL. Punjab Kings are the only team to have achieved this feat 9 times. Jasprit Bumrah now has the best economy rate by a pacer who have bowled at least 10 overs in IPL 2024. His economy rate is just 5.95 runs per over. Ishan Kishan became the 4th batter to hit 100 IPL sixes for Mumbai Indians. He joined Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya in the elite club. Rohit Sharma and Ishan stitched up a 101-run opening partnership. This was the first time Rohit was involved in a century stand for the first wicket in an IPL game. Glenn Maxwell recorded his 17th duck in the IPL last night. He jointly owns the unwanted record for most ducks with Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik.