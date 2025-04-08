MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Mumbai Indians suffered their fourth defeat in IPL 2025 on April 7. Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat MI by 12 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

This win marked the first time RCB beat MI at the Wankhede Stadium after the 2015 season. It was also RCB's third consecutive away win of IPL 2025, while MI suffered a home defeat for the first time this year.

Rajat Patidar led RCB from the front, scoring 64 runs off 32 balls for the visitors. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from the IPL 2025 clash between MI and RCB.

List of all award winners in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Rajat Patidar won the Man of the Match award for his excellent knock of 64 runs against the Mumbai Indians. Batting at number four for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, captain Rajat hit a 32-ball 64, laced with five fours and four sixes.

His Mumbai Indians counterpart Hardik Pandya won the award for most fantasy points and highest strike rate in the match. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Hardik Pandya (Strike rate of 280)

Super Sixes of the Match: Rajat Patidar (4 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Hardik Pandya

Most Fours in the Match: Virat Kohli (8 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Josh Hazlewood

Player of the Match: Rajat Patidar (64 off 32 balls).

MI vs RCB scorecard

Virat Kohli top-scored for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring 67 runs while opening the batting for the team. Rajat Patidar supported him to perfection by amassing 62 runs. Devdutt Padikkal scored a crucial 37, while Jitesh Sharma played a handy cameo of 40 runs off just 19 deliveries.

Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult took two wickets each for the home team. Jasprit Bumrah failed to take any wickets upon his return to the IPL.

Tilak Varma emerged as the top scorer for the Mumbai Indians. After being forced to retire in the last match against Lucknow Super Giants, Varma bounced back strongly by scoring 56 runs against RCB. Hardik Pandya played a quickfire knock of 42 runs.

Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Bowling at the Wankhede Stadium, Krunal scalped four wickets while conceding 45 runs in his four overs.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match

As mentioned earlier, this was the first time RCB won an away match against MI at the Wankhede Stadium after the 2015 season. Here are some other interesting stats emerging from the clash between RCB and MI on April 8:

Rajat Patidar has become the 1st captain in IPL history to win Man of the Match award against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium and against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma smashed a six against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over of MI's innings. It was the 13th six Rohit hit in the 1st over of an IPL inning, breaking Chris Gayle's record of 12 sixes.

