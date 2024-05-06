MI vs SRH Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - May 6, 2024

On Monday, May 6, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 55th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai.

MI and SRH previously met in the reverse fixture in Hyderabad where the home team won by 31 runs.

MI are languishing at the foot of the points table with eight losses and three victories. They suffered a 24-run loss against KKR in their last match.

On the other hand, SRH won their most recent game against the Rajasthan Royals by one run. Batting first, they posted a 202-run target at the loss of three wickets. RR almost chased it, but an excellent 20th over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar secured them a narrow win.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming MI vs SRH Dream11 match.

#3 Pat Cummins (SRH) - 9.0 credits

Pat Cummins and team celebrating a wicket (Credits: IPL)

Pat Cummins has been the captain and a regular wicket-taker for the SunRisers Hyderabad. He has secured 12 wickets in 10 matches at a decent economy of 9.05.

Cummins picked up two wickets against Rajasthan Royals in the previous game. He also took two wickets against MI during the reverse fixture in Hyderabad and will be hoping to grab a couple more in the upcoming game.

#2 Nitesh Kumar Reddy (SRH) - 7.5 credits

Nitesh Kumar Reddy in action (Credits: IPL)

Nitesh Kumar Reddy has been in good form in his debut season, contributing to both facets of the game. He has scored 219 runs in seven matches and also grabbed three wickets in four innings.

Nitesh scored his season-best 76-run unbeaten knock against RR in the last game. He was benched against MI during the previous game but will look to score runs in the middle order today and also contribute with the ball.

#1 Tilak Verma (MI) - 8.5 credits

Tilak Verma in action (Credits: IPL)

Tilak Verma has been the top run-getter for Mumbai Indians this season. He has produced 347 runs, including three half-centuries, in 11 matches at a strike rate of 151.52 and a fine average of 38.55.

Tilak has scored 109 runs in three matches against the SunRisers Hyderabad, including a 64-run knock in the reverse fixture in Hyderabad. He will be eager to put up a better show in the upcoming game.

