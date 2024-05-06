MI vs SRH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – May 6, 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad (KKR) in the 55th match of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, May 6.

Mumbai Indians are having a disastrous IPL 2024 campaign, having won just three out of their 11 games. They are coming off a 24-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede in the previous game, marking their first loss after 12 years against KKR at the venue. MI are lying at the bottom of the points table with eight losses in their account.

On the other hand, SunRisers Hyderabad defeated the table toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run in their last game at Hyderabad. SunRisers are currently fourth in the points table with six wins, four losses, and a positive net run rate of +0.072.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the MI vs SRH Dream11 match.

#3 Travis Head (SRH) - 9.0 credits

Travis Head in action (Credits: IPL)

Travis Head has been in good touch with the bat, scoring 396 runs in nine games at an impressive average of 44.00. He scored a composed 58-run knock in the last game against Rajasthan Royals.

Head started his IPL 2024 campaign with a 24-ball 62-run knock against Mumbai Indians with the aid of nine fours and three sixes. He will be keen to put up a similar show in the upcoming game in Mumbai.

#2 Hardik Pandya (MI) - 8.0 credits

Hardik Pandya of MI (Credits: IPL)

Hardik Pandya has been effective with the ball, taking eight wickets. However, he is yet to perform better in the batting department, scoring 198 runs at a strike rate of 147.76. He scored 24 runs and also picked up a wicket against SunRisers in the reverse fixture in Hyderabad.

Hardik has scored 97 runs and secured four wickets in the last five games at the same venue. Thus, he will be a must-have option for the captain/vice-captain in your MI vs SRH Dream11 teams.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 9.0 credits

Suryakumar Yadav in action (Credits: IPL)

Suryakumar Yadav has not been regularly performing with the bat for Mumbai Indians. However, he has an impressive track record at Wankhede, scoring 374 runs, including one century and four half-centuries, in the last eight games at an average of 62.33.

He has also scored 124 runs in the last four games against Hyderabad, including an 82-run knock. Thus, Suryakumar will be a great captain/vice-captain choice for your MI vs SRH Dream11 teams.

