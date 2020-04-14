Michael Hussey names MS Dhoni as best finisher produced in the sport

Hussey also claimed that he learned the art of chasing from Dhoni.

The former Australian cricketer played seven seasons for CSK.

MS Dhoni (L) and Michael Hussey

Former Chennai Super Kings star batsman, Michael Hussey has heaped praise on MS Dhoni by terming him as the greatest finisher produced by the cricketing world.

Hussey, who played for CSK from 2008-2013 and then returned for a lone season in 2015 played 50 matches for the Dhoni-led franchise and scored over 1700 runs for the team.

In a chat with TOI, Hussey recalled his time as a player with CSK and spoke highly of Dhoni, highlighting the former India captain's hitting power and self-belief as some of his biggest features.

"Dhoni is the greatest finisher of all time that the cricketing world has ever produced. Dhoni can keep his cool and make the opposition captain blink first. Dhoni also has unbelievable power and has that kind of self-belief," said Hussey.

The 44-year-old Australian also shed light on how he picked up the art of chasing totals and taking it all the way till the end from Dhoni.

"I tried not to let it reach 12 or 13 runs an over. And I learnt this from MS Dhoni. He is incredible. He believes that he who panics last wins the game. So Dhoni would keep his cool, and keep it longer because the pressure is on the bowler as well," Hussey added.

Hussey's best season for CSK came in 2013, when he amassed 733 runs from 17 matches at a strike rate of 129.50, including six half-centuries and won the Orange Cap for most runs that season.

In 2018, Hussey re-joined CSK as the batting coach and will continue to serve in the role for the 2020 season alongside Stephen Fleming and Lakshmipathy Balaji in the support staff.