Michael Hussey picks MS Dhoni, Murali Vijay as favourite batting partners during CSK tenure

Murali Vijay (L) and Michael Hussey opened the batting for CSK

Former Chennai Super Kings batsman Michael Hussey recently picked Murali Vijay and CSK skipper MS Dhoni as his favourite batting partners during his tenure with the three-time champions.

The legendary Australian began his Indian Premier League career with CSK in 2008 and played for them until 2013, before switching to the Mumbai Indians. After just one season with MI, Hussey rejoined CSK for a solitary season in 2015.

In a chat with CSK and Rupha Ramani on Instagram, Hussey walked down the memory lane to discuss some of his best moments while playing for the Dhoni-led side.

"I loved batting with Vijay at the top, that was a lot of fun. I would panic in the middle, he would prance around and show off a little bit. I would ask him to concentrate, but he would ask me to relax and give him the strike. It was a whole lot of fun," Hussey said.

Hussey says Dhoni was very calculative during run chases

MS Dhoni and Michael Hussey

As for batting in the death overs, the former Australian cricketer claimed that he had the utmost respect for the way Dhoni went about chasing totals. Hussey further stressed on how Dhoni would pick the bowlers to target, and in the process, he would take the chase till the end.

"It was always fun to bat with Vijay, and at the other end of the innings, I loved batting with MS Dhoni. He was always calculative, he would always analyse and know when to attack and when to defend, I was never like that," the southpaw added.

Post CSK's return from a two-year ban in 2018, Michael Hussey was roped in as the batting coach and joined Stephen Fleming and Lakshmipathy Balaji in the team's support staff. The same year, CSK tasted great success under Dhoni's stewardship as they won their third IPL title.