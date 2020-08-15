Michael Vaughan asks Ravindra Jadeja why he isn't wearing beachwear as CSK all-rounder sports denim on a beach

India and CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently shared a picture on Instagram in which he can be seen enjoying a visit to Porbandar Chopati, a beach in Gujarat.

The stylish southpaw was sporting a pair of jeans on the beach. He captioned the post:

“Don’t worry beach happy.”

Ravindra Jadeja's unusual choice of clothing for a beach day has, however, gone viral, with former England captain Michael Vaughan also commenting on the matter.

The 45-year-old Englishman asked Ravindra Jadeja why he was not wearing any beachwear:

“Why not wearing speedos Rockstar!?”

Rockstar is the nickname given to Ravindra Jadeja by his former Rajasthan Royals captain Shane Warne. The 31-year-old replied by saying that he lives in India, suggesting that people in the country are not too used to wearing speedos to the beach.

Ravindra Jadeja all set for IPL 2020

Ravindra Jadeja has been with the Chennai Super King since 2012

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja will miss the Chennai Super Kings' five-day conditioning camp, beginning in Chennai on August 15 due to personal reasons. He is expected to join the rest of the CSK players in the Tamil Nadu capital before they leave for Dubai on August 21.

The 2020 IPL has been moved out of India due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. All the games will be played at three cities in the UAE – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

CSK, who are the runner-ups of IPL 2019, will kickstart the 13th edition of the tournament on September 19 against defending champions Mumbai Indians. The final will be played on November 10.

Ravindra Jadeja was last seen in action in the series against New Zealand in February this year and will be returning to competitive cricket after almost seven months.

The all-rounder was bought by CSK for Rs. 9.8 crores in the 2012 IPL player auction and has been with the team since then.