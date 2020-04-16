Mohammed Shami picks between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Mohammed Shami showed no hesitation in picking the cricketer with whom he bonds the most.

Yuzvendra Chahal agreed with Shami's pick and agreed that one of the two isn't easy to get hold of while at home.

Virat Kohli (left) Mohammed Shami (centre) and Yuzvendra Chahal (right)

Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal held an Instagram Live session together where they entertained the fans through some candid chit-chat. During the session, Shami also revealed who his pick was between Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, the player whom he thought was closer to him.

The Indian pacer followed in the footsteps of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, and Kohli in resorting to online live sessions to interact with fans during the ongoing lockdown period. In an unfiltered chat, Shami picked Kohli quite quickly. He clarified that Kohli was picked not because of him being the captain, but due to his excellent rapport with the Indian skipper.

He further explained how he and Kohli chatted a lot over the phone on all sorts of things, including their musical preferences and also shared jokes. Hence, the bonding was better with Kohli than Sharma, with whom he chatted in a limited manner on calls.

Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma enjoy a healthy relationship on the field.

“I don’t interact much with Rohit on calls. Don’t know, but Rohit and I hardly even bond on jokes etc. Though we have debuted in Test together…With Virat, we both talk on all sorts of things (music taste or regarding any joke). We even interact quite often over the phone. Hence, I will go towards Virat in this case. It is not because he is the captain, but we bond in a much better way,"

Yuzvendra Chahal agrees with Shami's pick

In reply, Chahal agreed with the fact different people bond over different things and the relationship between individuals happen naturally and cannot be forced. He added that Sharma's case was different because he was really hard to get hold of while he is at home with his family.

The interaction between these two players came in the light of the given coronavirus crisis that has halted sporting events throughout the world. Cricket tournaments have also been either postponed or cancelled. IPL 2020, which was rescheduled for 15th April, was postponed indefinitely after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3.

Mohammad Shami (left) with Rohit Sharma (right)