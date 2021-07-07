MS Dhoni's birthday: 5 adorable pictures of MSD and his family

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is arguably the most composed cricketer ever to play the game. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who turns 40 today, is often revered for his calm approach even in the most adverse situations.

The legendary cricketer is also a loving husband and father, who loves to spend time with his wife and daughter while he is away from cricket. While Dhoni is not too active on social media, his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni keep fans updated with regular photos of MS Dhoni.

Although he is in the twilight of his cricketing career, having retired from international cricket in 2020, MS Dhoni continues to enjoy a massive fan following.

The Dhonis recently traveled to Shimla, a place in the foothills of Himachal Pradesh, for a family vacation. Fans were treated with some heartwarming pictures and videos of Dhoni from the trips.

On the occasion of his 40th birthday, let's revisit some of the best family moments of MS Dhoni.

#1 MS Dhoni washing his favorite car with daughter

Dhoni's love for four-wheelers is nothing new. He has a special garage in his farmhouse in Ranchi where he flaunts all his collection of cars and motorbikes.

In 2019, the former India cricketer posted a video on Instagram where he was seen cleaning his Nissan Zonga with his daughter. The car was earlier used by the Indian Army.

The video went viral within moments across all social media platforms.

#2 MS Dhoni celebrating his 38th birthday with family and teammates

Dhoni hardly expresses his emotions both on and off the field. But time and again, his daughter has brought the best of expressions out of the legendary cricketer.

Dhoni, who is at his best while spending time with Ziva, had a gala time on his 38th birthday. He spent the day with his India teammates during the 2019 World Cup campaign.

Sakshi posted a beautiful picture from the celebration where MS Dhoni can be seen with his daughter and wife. The photo perfectly portrays the definition of a happy family.

#3 A perfect family picture

Sakshi Dhoni posted a heartwarming family picture of MS Dhoni on the occasion of their 10th wedding anniversary. She also wrote a lengthy post that defines their bond.

While Dhoni was seen playing with Ziva, Sakshi enjoyed the father-daughter duel sitting right beside the cricketer. The image portrays the true relationship between a father and mother with their daughter.

#4 A perfect father-daughter time

The relationship between a daughter and a father is one of the most sacred ones in the world. Away from the game, MS Dhoni makes sure he gives enough time to Ziva to make her childhood memorable. From playing with her to teaching her different languages, Dhoni is a dotting father.

A couple of photos were recently shared from Ziva's Instagram account where she was seen spending some intimate moments with her father. The duo also spent some time cloud-watching while sitting on the lawn of their Ranchi farmhouse.

#5 A family that laughs together, stays together

Whenever MS Dhoni is playing, two of his biggest cheerleaders, his daughter and wife, continuously support him from the stands. Whenever his team win, Dhoni makes sure he celebrates the occasion with his family.

The wicketkeeper-batsman shared a beautiful picture on his social media handles where he was seen celebrating Chennai Super Kings' third IPL victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2018. He captioned the photo:

"Thanks everyone for the support and Mumbai for turning yellow.Shane ‘shocking’ Watson played a shocking innings to get us through.end of a good season.Ziva doesn’t care about the trophy, wants to run on the lawn according to her wordings."

We wish MS Dhoni a happy and healthy life on this auspicious day, and may he create more such wonderful memories with his wife and daughter.

