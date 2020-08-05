MS Dhoni can make a comeback if he has a good IPL: Dean Jones 

In a recent interview, former Australian batsman Dean Jones showered heaps of praise on MS Dhoni and also remarked that he was a huge fan of the CSK skipper.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Australian opined that the former Indian captain could make a comeback into the Indian cricket team if he enjoys a good IPL season.

“Look I am a huge MS Dhoni fan. I think he is among the top 6 greatest cricketers of all time for India. If he has a good IPL and the other boys don’t then come the World Cup he might be looked at," said Dean Jones.

MS Dhoni really captivates everyone: Dean Jones

When asked to pick his favorite MS Dhoni moment, Dean Jones recalled the incident when former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf praised MS Dhoni’s long hair during India’s tour to Pakistan in, with the former asking the latter to not get a hair cut.

“Probably the hair cut in Pakistan. I was commentating and President Musharraf told him to keep the hair cut and said he looked good in it. He is that style of player that even presidents and prime ministers talk about him because he really captivates everyone,” said the former middle-order batsman.

Dean Jones, who has been following MS Dhoni's career as a commentator, mentioned that the wicket-keeper's unpredictability made him a fan-favorite.

“What he does is he makes past players like myself and people to just move forward in their seats and watch how he goes about his cricket. There aren’t too many players who could do that. If you have gone to watch a match and MS is playing, people are always on the edge of their seats because they don’t know what he is going to do next.” added Dean Jones.

MS Dhoni will be back on the cricket field and would don the CSK colors in the upcoming edition of the IPL. MS Dhoni has been away from cricket since India's loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final and the IPL would represent his first bit of competitive cricketing action.