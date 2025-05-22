MS Dhoni to Faf Du Plessis: The Oldest Captains in IPL History

On Wednesday, May 21, South African batting legend Faf du Plessis became the fourth-oldest captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. At 40 years and 312 days, he led the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2025 fixture against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In regular skipper Axar Patel's absence, Du Plessis donned the captain's armband for the tie, becoming the fourth-oldest player with such a distinction. He was named DC's vice-captain ahead of the ongoing season, but led his side for the first time on Wednesday.

Now let's look at the five oldest captains in IPL history:

#5 Rahul Dravid - 40 years and 133 days (Rajasthan Royals)

'The Wall' returned to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2025 season as their head coach. The two go back a long way. He was part of their squad from 2011 to 2013.

The Rajasthan Royals lost to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2013 on May 24, which was Dravid's last IPL appearance. At 40 years and 133 days, he was also the captain in that game. As far as win percentage is concerned, the former player has been the best captain for RR, having won 23 matches out of 40 (57.50%).

#4 Faf du Plessis - 40 years and 312 days (Delhi Capitals)

At 40 years and 312 days, Faf du Plessis became the fourth-oldest skipper to lead an IPL outfit on May 21, 2025, when he led the Delhi Capitals against the Mumbai Indians.

Joining the side at his base price of ₹2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega-auction, he also became the first player to captain the Delhi side after turning 40. Nonetheless, the South African batting legend is no stranger to captaincy duties.

Faf du Plessis famously led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2022, 2023, and 2024, making it to the playoffs on two occasions (2022 and 2024).

#3 Adam Gilchrist - 41 years and 185 days (Punjab Kings)

The Punjab-based franchise have a tumultuous history with captaincy. Since the inaugural edition of the IPL 17 years ago (2008), they've had 17 captains. Among the more legendary figures to lead the side in the competition, though, was Adam Gilchrist.

The former Aussie batter was the skipper for Punjab between 2011 and 2013, making him the longest to shoulder the captaincy for the club. During that spell, he led his side in 34 games, winning 17 and losing 17. At 41 years and 185 days, he played his last IPL match against Mumbai on May 18, 2013.

However, Gilchrist couldn't guide Punjab to IPL glory, with the side finishing fifth, sixth, and sixth in the seasons under him.

#2 Shane Warne - 41 years and 249 days (Rajasthan Royals)

The Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008, which also remains their only title in the tournament. It was won under the captaincy of another Australian legend, the late Shane Warne.

Back then, he led a team of young and inexperienced players that surpassed all expectations and struck gold at the tournament. He was also the only full-time non-Indian captain in the IPL that season.

Warne led the side for three years, even after turning 41, making him one of the oldest captains in the history of the IPL. At 41 years and 249 days, he played his last IPL match against MI on May 20, 2011.

#1 MS Dhoni - 43 years and 278 days (Chennai Super Kings)

During IPL 2025, an injury to Chennai Super Kings' regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad saw the role go to their former skipper MS Dhoni, sending their fans into a frenzy. At 43 years and 278 days, he surpassed Shane Warne to become the oldest skipper in the history of IPL on April 11 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The announcement came last month after Gaikwad was ruled out of the remainder of the season with an elbow fracture.

Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles, the joint-most by a side along with the Mumbai Indians. The ex-Indian batter stepped down from captaincy in 2022 and handed it to Ravindra Jadeja, but following a series of losses, he resumed the mantle and continued with it even in the 2023 season, the last time they won the tournament.

Ahead of IPL 2024, Dhoni stepped down again, with Gaikwad taking up the role.

