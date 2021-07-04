"MS Dhoni has started sleep-talking about PUBG" - Sakshi Dhoni

Sakshi Dhoni, the wife of legendary India captain MS Dhoni, has revealed some hilarious and adorable aspects of the wicketkeeper-batsman's daily life, including his penchant for playing video games and even sleep-talking about PUBG (now BGMI).

In an interaction released by the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, Sakshi Dhoni explained that games like these help MS Dhoni divert his ever-active mind. She, however, added that these have also 'encroached' on her bedroom, with the former captain often keeping himself busy with his headphones and in-game chats.

"You know, Mahi's got a thinking brain, it doesn't rest. So I think when he plays video games like Call of Duty or be it PUBG or whatever, I think it just helps him divert his mind that's it and which is a good thing."

"I mean, I don't really get irritated that it's got to the bedroom and that nowadays PUBG has encroached my bed literally. At times I feel like he's talking to me and then he's on the headphones and talking to all the people that are playing. Then he's sleep-talking also about PUBG nowadays!" said Sakshi Dhoni.

During his playing days with the India team, MS Dhoni was known for his love of video games.

Social media is also rife with photos of the former captain playing with teammates Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Manish Pandey, among others.

"I have seen the world through MS Dhoni" - Sakshi Dhoni

Sakshi Dhoni also recalled how MS Dhoni has been with her since her college days and how she has 'seen the world' through him and with him.

She added that being the closest to MS Dhoni, she's the only one that can break through his calm demeanor and upset him.

"I have seen the world through Mahi, to be honest. I went to college and within a month I got married. So whatever I have learned, I have learned it with him or through him."

"I am the only one who can upset him. I have that strain in me. You know, he's like calm about everything so I am the only one who can provoke him or upset him because I am the closest to him."

Dhoni, who has retired from international cricket almost a year back, will return to cricketing action when the IPL 2021 resumes in September.

