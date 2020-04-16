MS Dhoni is the best finisher in the game, claims CSK teammate Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis relived Dhoni's scintillating knock against RCB in 2019.

He also mentioned his favourite IPL moments, including knocks from Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and Shane Watson.

MS Dhoni has several match-winning knocks for CSK under his belt; Faf du Plessis (right)

MS Dhoni's finishing credentials have been praised heavily by his CSK teammate Faf du Plessis. The former South African captain also chose his favourite IPL moment after being nominated by Suresh Raina under the hashtag #MyIPLMoment in a video released by CSK.

Du Plessis reflected on MS Dhoni's innings against RCB in IPL 2019 when the team was struggling, with five wickets having fallen before the 10-over mark. However, Dhoni had other ideas as he stroked his way to 84 runs in 48 balls to set up a nail-biting finish.

Although CSK failed to cross the line, losing by a solitary run, MS Dhoni's innings sent a wave of confidence throughout the CSK camp and propelled them to the finals.

#Faf has taken @ImRaina's #MyIPLMoment challenge and mentions quite a few legendary ones. But we are not gonna let him discount his incredible 67* off 42 to take us Fafulously into the 2018 Final! :') The baton now passes on to @mhussey393!

"There have been a lot of them but I will mention that is fresh in my memory. Last year against RCB. I think we were 60-6 or 7 and basically we should be bowled out for 90. He was in at the moment and absorbed pressure very well. Then he started hitting more and more sixes. The sixes he was hitting was out of the stadium. He ended up getting 87 off 40-odd balls (sic). I think it was 26 required off the last over and after the game, we were like what just happened."

Du Plessis hailed MS Dhoni as the best finisher in the game, citing the sheer number of match-winning knocks the former Indian skipper has in his kitty. He also explained how he gets to learn immensely from Dhoni's on-field brilliance under pressure.

"And lastly MS Dhoni has been, obviously, part of the team since the beginning but I see him as the best finisher in the game. Through have been on the field and side of the field for so many years just see him construct innings together and how he has finished games."

Du Plessis picks Dhoni, Raina, Watson and Bravo knocks as favourite IPL moments

Faf du Plessis also mentioned Shane Watson's knocks in the 2018 and the 2019 IPL finals

Du Plessis also shared some of his favourite IPL moments, after being nominated by Raina.

He picked Raina's match-winning century in the 2013 IPL edition against KXIP, and also named Shane Watson's knocks in the 2018 and 2019 IPL finals amongst his favourites.

He also gave a special mention to Dwayne Bravo's 68 run-knock off only 30 deliveries that helped them clinch a victory against MI in 2018.

"In 2013, Suresh Raina scored a hundred against Kings XI Punjab that won us a game on his own. That was a fantastic innings."

"There was a Shane Watson knock in the 2018 final when he got a hundred and won us the game on his own. He did it again in 2019 but we fell slightly short. He has been great over the last couple of years..

Fast forward to 2018, Dwayne Bravo against Mumbai Indians. We were completely out of the game, he came in it 7-8 and 67 or 70 off 40-odd balls. That was basically hitting just sixes. How we won that game I still don't know."

MS Dhoni will captain CSK in the next edition of IPL