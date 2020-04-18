MS Dhoni is the greatest captain ever, claims Kevin Pietersen

MS Dhoni has done well to deal with the weight of expectations, feels former England captain Kevin Pietersen.

MS Dhoni captained India to title triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

​ MS Dhoni captain India in 332 matches

Former England star cricketer, Kevin Pietersen has claimed that MS Dhoni is the greatest ever captain in the sport.

The former India captain led the national side in 332 matches across all formats and won 178 of those matches, with a win percentage of 53.61%. The two-time World Cup-winning captain tasted great success especially in the ODI format with 110 wins from 200 ODI matches as captain.

Speaking on a Star Sports show, Pietersen was effusive in his praise for the former India captain's ability to lead his side even in pressure situations.

"It will be very difficult just with the weight of expectation to go against MS Dhoni because of what everybody expects from him, how he has to live his life and what he has been through captaining India and then captaining the CSK," said Pietersen.

Besides enjoying resounding success with the Indian national team, MS Dhoni has led the Chennai Super Kings to three Indian Premier League titles. The CSK skipper has also taken his side into the playoffs of every season of the IPL, except in 2016 and 2017 when the Super Kings were banned from taking part in the tournament.

Having led the Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008, the CSK captain has the most wins with 104 victories from 174 IPL matches as captain.

MS Dhoni was the captain of RPSG in the IPL

Apart from his achievements in the IPL, MS Dhoni led India to title triumphs in the inaugural 2007 World T20, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, underlining his fantastic credentials as captain.

MS Dhoni to turn out for CSK in IPL 2020

However, the star 'keeper-batsman has been at the receiving end of brickbats from fans and pundits for his extended absence from the cricket field in recent times. The former India captain last turned out for the Indian side during the 2019 World Cup, and since then, he hasn't taken part in a competitive match at the international level.

Ahead of the commencement of IPL 2020, the CSK captain joined his team's practice sessions, but the camp was called off due to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus.

Advertisement

And, with IPL 2020 indefinitely postponed until further notice, fans of the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman will need to wait longer to see him in action.