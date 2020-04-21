MS Dhoni could turn out for Jharkhand after three years in 2021

As Sportskeeda had earlier reported, MS Dhoni has currently set up a three-year plan to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) before even thinking of retirement from domestic cricket. Sources close to the 38-year old have now revealed that India's former captain is contemplating participation in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Jharkhand. The idea behind a return to domestic cricket is regular exposure to the T-20 format during the calendar year.

Sources close to Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) confirmed that Dhoni has been in regular touch with the President and other board members. Before the lockdown, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper had even trained a couple of times at the JSCA International stadium complex, before leaving for his IPL duties. However, Captain cool returned to Ranchi on March 14 post the announcement of the lockdown.

MS Dhoni wants to give back to Jharkhand cricket

Our source said, "Dhoni has been training in the JSCA international complex now and then and has been in touch with JSCA officials. He has expressed his interest to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy next year, even JSCA put forward the proposal to him. He has always expressed his interest in giving back to state cricket. He will take a decision post lockdown about this, there is no hurry either. He wants to be match ready for the IPL, and will use the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as practice."

Dhoni has trained a couple of times at the JSCA complex in 2020

The T-20 competition takes place between December and January, giving Dhoni one full month of competitive cricket before the IPL. Jharkhand finished the 2019/20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy group stage second in Group E behind Delhi, subsequently qualifying for the Super League stage. However, the bowed out without registering a single victory in the second stage of completion, losing all four of their matches.

Dhoni last turned out for Jharkhand in 2017

Dhoni last turned out for his state in the 2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final loss against Bengal. He captained and top-scored for the side with a 62 ball 70, but fell agonizingly close of qualifying for the finals by 41 runs.

With both IPL and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy being Dhoni's primary tournaments next year, it seems the Ranchi born wicketkeeper is only interested in playing T-20 cricket in the final stretch of his career.