MS Dhoni's 3 fastest IPL fifties

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the best players in the history of the Indian Premier League. He has won the coveted tournament four times as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings: in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021.

His individual record is highly impressive too: 4978 runs in 206 innings at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 135.

In his prime, Dhoni was a monster with the bat in the IPL. He has scored at more than 9 runs per over on 3 occasions - 2011, 2013 & 2018.

It is fair to say that he has been an impeccable finisher, pulling off wins in improbable situations for the Men in Yellow.

Let's take a look at his three fastest half-centuries in the marquee tournament.

#1 51* (20) vs Mumbai Indians, 2012

51*(20) vs MI in eliminator
Least dot % in IPL ings (50 runs)

Chennai Super Kings were up against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the eliminator of the IPL. This was an extremely crucial match for both sides. CSK lost the toss and was asked to bat first at Chinnaswamy, typically a batting paradise.

Hussey and Vijay were the primary contributors in the first half of the inning. Dhoni walked into bat when the score was 95/3 in 13.2 overs.

The team needed to up their scoring rate in order to set a challenging target for a strong Mumbai Indians batting lineup. The captain stepped up yet again.

Dhoni scored a blistering half-century in just 20 deliveries, hitting six fours and two sixes. He was well supported by Dwayne Bravo, who himself scored a quick-fire 33 off just 14 balls.

Chennai won the match comfortably by 38 runs and booked their spot in the second qualifier against Delhi.

#2 51* (22) vs Delhi Capitals, 2018

This was a clash between an experienced CSK unit and a young Delhi Capitals team at the MCA in Pune. Delhi won the toss and put Chennai in to bat first on a high-scoring pitch. CSK got off to a brilliant start.

Shane Watson scored a magnificent 78 off 40 balls and gave them just the momentum they required at the top.

At the other end, du Plessis struggled with a run-a-ball 33, and Raina was dismissed cheaply. Rayudu also chipped in with a crucial 41 off 24 deliveries. This allowed Dhoni to play freely the moment he walked into bat at 130/3 in 13.5 overs after Watson was dismissed.

The former Indian skipper, despite not being in his prime in international cricket, was as good at power-hitting as ever in the IPL.

He demolished Trent Boult and ensured that Colin Munro paid for his mistake of dropping the wicket-keeper batsman when he was batting on 31.

He muscled his way to two fours and five sixes in his short stay at the crease. His attacking batting ensured that the target was out of reach for the Capitals, as they won by 13 runs.

#3 65 (30) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2008

One of Dhoni's underrated performances came in the inaugural edition of the IPL. He won the toss and opted to bat first in Chinnaswamy, Bangalore.

Chennai's top order failed to score at a high rate against a good RCB bowling lineup. They were 83/3 in 12 overs when the captain walked into bat.

The hallmark of the great finisher's career has been the fact that he reads the match situation brilliantly.

In this game, he took his time to settle down and launch an attack in the final few overs. He scored 15 runs off his first 14 balls while the last 4 overs were remaining.

Dhoni absolutely took apart Dale Steyn in the 19th over, who was one of the best bowlers in the world at that point in time. He hit four fours and one six in that over, giving his team a much-needed flourish at the end. CSK won the match by 13 runs.

