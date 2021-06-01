MS Dhoni's bike collection: From Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has made his love of bikes no secret. This love affair dates back to his early college days when he used to zip around town on a Rajdoot and over the years, he has added several enticing possessions to his collection.

Apart from these, he also got his Yamaha RD350 rebuilt a few years back - it was one of his first bikes.

The impressive MS Dhoni bike collection

Kawasaki Ninja H2:

This particular bike is one of Dhoni's favorites. In fact, he was one of the very first owners of the Ninja H2 in India. He does make sure to take this supercharged beast out on a ride when he has the time.

The Ninja H2 chugs along on a 998 cc four-cylinder supercharged engine which delivers 231 PS at 11,500 rpm and 141.7 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox.

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy:

MS Dhoni is also a massive fan of the Harley-Davidson bikes and he possesses a H-D Fat-Boy with him. It sits pretty in his home town of Ranchi and the former Indian captain has often been seen taking it around for a spin.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy received a generation change back in 2017. Dhoni's bike belongs to the last generation which featured a 1690 cc air-cooled, V-Twin engine.

It develops 77.78 PS (56.8 kW)) at 5,250 rpm and 132.00 Nm (13.5 kgf-m or 97.4 ft.lbs) at 3,250 rpm. The bike has a 6-speed transmission.

Ninja ZX-14R:

There is yet another Kawasaki in Dhoni's garage and this one is called the the ZX-14R. The former Indian captain has a black unit and has been his accomplice for over a decade now.

If we look at the specifications, the ZX-14R uses a 1,441 cc four-cylinder engine and is able to deliver 200 PS of maximum power. It can also hit a top speed in excess of 300 km/hr.

Ducati 1098:

If the list is not impressive enough, MS Dhoni also has a Ducati 1098 in his garage. It was sold for a very limited period but the wicket-keeper batsman bagged it even in this small window. This bike uses a 1098 cc engine which delivers close to 160 PS of power.

Confederate X132 Hellcat:

Another gorgeous pair of wheels in Dhoni's possession is the Confederate X132 Hellcat motorcycle. Indeed, he has taken it on a track day to the BIC (Buddh International Circuit).

This has to be one of the rarest bikes parked in Dhoni's motorcycle garage. Other notable celebrities who own this bike include Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, David Beckham and Ryan Reynolds.

If we talk about the specifications, the bike runs on a 2.2 L V-Twin which is able to deliver 132 PS and a staggering 200 Nm of torque.

Apart from the above list, Dhoni has a bunch of other bikes. These include the Royal Enfield Machismo, Suzuki Shogun, Yamaha YZF 600R, BSA Goldstar, Harley-Davidson Iron 883, and a couple of Nortons. The list continues to grow.