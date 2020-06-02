'MS Dhoni's fitness levels during CSK training camp were great,' claims Suresh Raina

MS Dhoni (left) and Suresh Raina have been the backbone of CSK since the inception of IPL

CSK batting mainstay Suresh Raina has claimed that MS Dhoni's fitness levels were top-notch during the IPL team's pre-season training camp in early March this year.

During Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Suresh Raina explained how beautifully MS Dhoni was batting in the nets, and the amount of hard work he was putting in. He also mentioned that MS Dhoni didn't seem to get tired despite batting in the nets for more than three hours, apart from a gym workout daily.

He said:

"The best thing was, Rayudu, myself, Mahi bhai and Murali were batting in a group and Mahi bhai bats for long hours when he is in Chennai for about 2 - 4 hours. But this time he was just not getting tired of batting. He was doing his gym in the morning, followed by batting for 3 hours in the evening."

"The first few days he took it lightly and just focused on going to the gym but he was playing the shots beautifully and his fitness level was great and he was not getting tired."

'MS Dhoni's preparations were different this time'

Raina also lauded MS Dhoni's (left) intense preparations ahead of IPL 2020 during CSK's pre-season training camp in early March

Raina also lauded MS Dhoni's intense preparations ahead of IPL 2020, and described how it was different from the previous years. He even said that he hopes Dhoni's fans and well-wishers get a chance to see the former Indian captain's immense dedication and eagerness to play.

Raina said that he, along with the rest of his CSK teammates, hope to return to the field as soon as possible, when cricket resumes post the COVID-19 lockdown.

"His preparations were different this time, I have played with him over the years with the national side and IPL getting ready but it was different this time, so I just hope the matches can start quickly then everyone can see how well prepared he is and see what I saw myself live in the two months of camp that we had. When someone works hard, then the prayers and blessings find their way to them."