MS Dhoni's manager says Dhoni is not thinking about retirement

MS Dhoni's manager also shared details of how he celebrated his 39th birthday.

MS Dhoni was set to return to the field in IPL 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the tournament being postponed.

MS Dhoni played his last competitive match in 2019

MS Dhoni's childhood friend and manager, Mihir Diwakar, stated that the Ranchi-based wicket-keeper batsman has not been thinking about retirement during the lockdown period. Mihir revealed that Dhoni was determined to play in IPL 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced BCCI to suspend the season.

In an interview with PTI, Mihir Diwakar shared details of the current situation surrounding MS Dhoni as well as his future on the cricket field. Besides, he also disclosed that Dhoni was not interested in any commercial activity until the situation becomes normal.

MS Dhoni is very determined to play the IPL: Dhoni's manager

MS Dhoni is a 3-time IPL-winning captain

When asked about MS Dhoni's goals, Mihir revealed that he had called him last night. The Chennai Super Kings skipper celebrated his 39th birthday on 7th July. He described his chat with Dhoni and said:

"I spoke to him past midnight. It was a normal business talk. As usual, Dhoni would be at home with his family, with a quiet birthday celebration. Being friends, we don't talk about his cricket. But looking at him, he's not all thinking about retirement."

Mihir further pointed out that the 2011 World Cup-winning captain worked hard to stay in shape so that he could perform well in the upcoming IPL season.

"He is very determined to play the IPL. He has worked really hard for this. If you remember, he was there in Chennai one month in advance before everything was shut down."

Lastly, he mentioned that the world's current situation could also have an impact on MS Dhoni's future.

"He has maintained his fitness regimen at his farmhouse and will start practice after the lockdown is lifted. Everything now depends on how fast the situation returns to normalcy."

There is a massive question mark over the start date of IPL 2020. BCCI is trying its best to conduct the tournament this year. The officials have hinted that they might even stage the tourney outside India if the situation in the country does not improve. MS Dhoni's fans would hope that the IPL happens this year, and they get to witness the return of their Thala.