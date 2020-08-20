MS Dhoni's second innings should be larger than life: Leander Paes

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on 15th August. Many pundits have stated that the decision was inevitable.

While speaking about MS Dhoni's retirement, former India Davis Cup skipper Leander Paes said that he was looking forward to seeing what's next for the Chennai Super Kings skipper.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Leander Paes talked about MS Dhoni's retirement. He recalled how he played exhibition football matches under Dhoni's captaincy and said that he was true 'Captain Cool.'

'I think MS Dhoni can make a big difference in our community': Leander Paes

Regarded by many as one of the greatest doubles players in tennis history, Leander Paes hoped that the 39-year-old wicket-keeper batsman achieves more success in the 'second innings' of his life.

The Kolkata-based tennis player also lauded Dhoni for helping India win the ICC World Cup and the T20 World Cup. When asked if a legendary player like MS Dhoni deserved a proper farewell match, Paes replied:

"I think MS is just a fantastic captain. He won India the World Cup in two different disciplines, in one-day as well as in T20. I've played a lot of football with him, and I think he is just true to his name 'Captain Cool.' He is really awesome."

Paes felt that the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 winning captain could make a massive difference to the sports world.

"I think MS can make a big difference in our community, a big difference in our country, and I really hope to see his next innings being larger than life. I hope that MS Dhoni's next innings is larger than what he has accomplished in cricket," the 1996 Olympics bronze medalist continued.

Lastly, the 47-year-old tennis veteran expressed his gratitude to MS Dhoni as he inspired the next generation and instilled the belief in them that even they could conquer the world.