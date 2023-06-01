MS Dhoni's top 3 knocks in IPL 2023

For MS Dhoni, the batter, the dynamics changed in IPL 2023. He sauntered out to bat in the final few overs, for even four or five balls amidst much fanfare. This change can be attributed to several factors, including CSK's batting depth and his own fitness issues, particularly his dodgy knee.

MS Dhoni has not been the same force with the bat for the last couple of seasons. He did flicker for a few games, but his power-hitting largely deserted him. A viral image did the rounds before the season where MS Dhoni was training at Chepauk, wearing a sleeveless training kit that accentuated his impressive biceps. It left us curious about what he had in store for us with the bat this season.

For all the aforementioned factors, Dhoni did have a good year with the bat and he was striking them clean. He faced 57 deliveries and struck at 185.

We take a look at this MS Dhoni’s 3 best innings in IPL 2023:

#3 12 off 3 vs Lucknow Super Giants

Dhoni creamed two successive sixes

In the first innings, CSK got off to a blazing start with an outstanding performance by the elegant Ruturaj Gaikwad and New Zealand opener Devon Conway, laying the foundation for a substantial total.

Gaikwad effortlessly dominated the LSG bowlers, making batting appear effortless. Although his departure slowed down the momentum, late contributions from Rayudu and Dhoni propelled CSK to a formidable score of 217/7 in 20 overs.

MS Dhoni walked out to a boisterous crowd, creamed two sixes off two balls and walked away. And as his bowlers would go about their business, Chennai Super Kings won the match by 12 runs.

#2 32 off 17, vs Rajasthan Royals

Dhoni wound the clock back

This was one intense IPL match as MS Dhoni wound the clock back with his vintage strokes in the final few overs. However, Sandeep Sharma from the Rajasthan Royals stepped up and delivered two perfectly executed block-hole yorkers to clinch a narrow three-run victory for his team over the Chennai Super Kings.

CSK needed 21 runs in the final over and Sandeep was under pressure. He delivered a couple of wides and Dhoni whacked him for two sixes to bring the required rate down. However, this was when the seamer held his nerve and delivered two perfect yorkers to deny Dhoni the glory and win the match for this side. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 32 off 17 deliveries.

#1 20 off 9, vs Delhi Capitals

Dhoni reserved his best for the Delhi Capitals

CSK were in a spot of bother as they had lost four wickets in the first 12 overs against Delhi Capitals. However, Dhoni strode out to bat and did not take much time to hit his stride. He went on to smack 20 runs off just nine balls in an innings that included two maximums and one boundary.

Displaying his prowess as the finisher, Dhoni walked away with an impressive strike rate of 222.22. This remarkable performance included two sixes and a boundary. He showcased his ability to accelerate the scoring rate during the latter stages of the innings, enabling CSK to achieve a competitive total of 167 runs against DC. It proved to be enough in the end as Chennai won the match by 27 runs.

