MS Dhoni's top 5 knocks vs PBKS before IPL 2025 ft. Dharamsala 2010

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has had a successful time against Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. He will look to maintain the good track record on Wednesday, April 30, when both teams clash in Chennai.

The Super Kings need to win this game to have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs. They have only two wins in nine matches and are on a two-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have five victories in nine games and will look to return to winning ways to solidify their claim for a playoff spot.

In 34 games (28 innings), Dhoni has garnered 696 runs against the Punjab-based franchise at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 150.98 in the T20 league. In his last appearance against PBKS earlier this season, the veteran batter slammed 27 off 12, albeit in a losing cause.

On that note, let's take a look at MS Dhoni's finest knocks against PBKS before both teams clash in Match 49 of IPL 2025.

MS Dhoni's top 5 knocks against PBKS

#5 79* off 44, Mohali, 2018

In April 2018, the MS Dhoni-led side clashed against KL Rahul's Punjab in Mohali. Chris Gayle (63) was the top contributor for Punjab, as they posted a formidable total of 197.

In response, CSK were struggling at 56/3 in the seventh over. At this point, Dhoni arrived at the crease and steered the team at a quick rate with Ambati Rayudu. The duo built a 57-run stand before Rayudu was run out.

Although Dhoni played a valiant knock of 79* off 44, with six fours and five sixes, the Super Kings lost the game by four runs.

#4 60* off 43, Chennai, 2008

Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI met in Match 31 of IPL 2008 in Chennai. After being invited to bat first, CSK lost two wickets in the powerplay. However, Suresh Raina (26) and S. Badrinath resurrected the team's innings with their quickfire 44-run stand before the former was dismissed.

Dhoni arrived at No. 5 in the seventh over. The duo garnered consistent boundaries and put together a 91-run partnership, before Badrinath was dismissed for 64. Meanwhile, Dhoni remained unbeaten on 60 off 43, as the home side settled for a strong 180-run total.

Thereafter, Shaun Marsh (58) was the finest batter for Punjab, but they fell short by 18 runs.

#3 56* off 27, Centurion, 2009

In Match 34 of IPL 2009, CSK locked horns with Kings XI in Centurion. After choosing to bat first, CSK lost S. Badrinath (0) in the first over. Nevertheless, Matthew Hayden and Suresh Raina were impressive in keeping the team up and running with a 76-run stand.

Then, Dhoni joined hands with Hayden, as the duo turned into tormentors for Punjab with their 100-run partnership. The CSK captain remained unbeaten on 56* off 27 to help the Super Kings reach 185 in 18 overs.

In response, Punjab captain Yuvraj Singh (58*) did well, but CSK managed to win the game by 12 runs (D/L method).

#2 64* off 32, Visakhapatnam, 2016

MS Dhoni's Rising Pune Supergiant clashed with Kings XI in Match 53 of IPL 2025 in Visakhapatnam. After electing to bat first, Murali Vijay (59) top-scored to help Punjab set up a 173-run target for Super Kings.

The second half saw Usman Khawaja (30) and Ajinkya Rahane (19) providing a stable start to the Supergiant. However, the side suffered a collapse, leaving them struggling at 86/5 in the 14th over.

Nevertheless, Dhoni kept the team's hopes alive with his quick 58-run stand with Thisara Perera (23). With 23 needed off the final over, the keeper-batter slammed three sixes and a four off Axar Patel to finish the game in an emphatic fashion. His knock of 64* off 32 balls comprised four fours and five sixes.

#1 54* off 29, Dharamsala, 2010

Although it has been over 15 years since this game, it remains one of MS Dhoni's finest knocks in the tournament due to the significance of the match.

The Kumar Sangakkara-led Punjab side posted a colossal total of 192, riding on Shaun Marsh's (88* off 57) credible knock. In response, CSK had lost two wickets inside the powerplay, but were helped by Suresh Raina (46) and S. Badrinath's stand.

Coming at No. 5, Dhoni stitched a 59-run partnership with Badrinath (53) to bring the side closer to the target. With 16 required off the last over, Dhoni smashed Irfan Pathan for a four and two sixes to help CSK seal the chase. Notably, his winning six and fiery celebration are still fresh in the minds of fans.

With this victory, CSK qualified for the playoffs and eventually won their maiden title.

