MS Dhoni should play for India, it would be easier for us: Kuldeep Yadav

MS Dhoni has been dearly missed on the cricket field over the past few months

MS Dhoni has been an immense contributor to Indian cricket since his debut in 2004. Thus, it isn’t surprising that countless experts have jotted him down as arguably the most impactful cricketer the country has ever seen. On the 7th of May 2020, Kuldeep Yadav echoed similar sentiments, stating how he missed MS Dhoni and how his presence makes India a better cricketing outfit.

In an exclusive Live Instagram session with Sportskeeda, Kuldeep Yadav talked about the qualities MS Dhoni brought to the national fold and how the entire team, including Kuldeep, has missed him. The left-arm spinner also spoke at length on the experience MS Dhoni possesses and how youngsters such as him become fond of senior figures of the former’s ilk.

“I am of course missing MS Dhoni. Whenever you play with a senior player, you become fond of them and start missing them and their presence. As far as his retirement is concerned, it is MS Dhoni’s decision and it should be left to him. There is no point for us to debate on that. He is very fit and I personally feel he should play for India. As a fan, I absolutely love him. If he plays, it would be easier for us [India],” Kuldeep told Sportskeeda.

MS Dhoni has kept everyone guessing about his future

MS Dhoni has not played competitive cricket since that tragic loss against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Post that, the wicket-keeper has also not made himself available for any of India’s limited-overs assignments, meaning that he has kept everyone guessing regarding his international future.

At the start of 2020, several fans rejoiced once it had become clear that MS Dhoni would captain Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. However, the cricketing fraternity has had to wait to catch a glimpse of the veteran owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

'Shane Warne is the best spinner I have ever seen'

Kuldeep Yadav also revealed Shane Warne's influence on his career

Apart from revealing his adulation for MS Dhoni, Kuldeep also elaborated on how crucial a role Shane Warne had played in his career. The current Indian cricket team spinner opened up on the aspects he learnt from the Australian and how he tried to inculcate them in his bowling.

“Shane Warne is the greatest spinner I have ever seen. He has had a huge role to play in my career also. I learnt a lot from him and tried to inculcate all his qualities. I thought even if I manage to emulate him by 50%, I would have achieved a lot. And, he is undisputedly my No.1 spinner of all time,” Kuldeep said.