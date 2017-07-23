MS Dhoni talks about CSK's return

The former Indian captain believes that the two-year gap has added to CSK's fan following.

Will Dhoni be back in the CSK yellows?

What's the story?

MS Dhoni was back at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk and that too, in a yellow jersey. However, it was not the CSK jersey this time around. The former Indian captain walked out to the middle to be a part of the second edition of the TNPL.

Talking about his love and affection for the city and its IPL franchise, Dhoni said, "I don't think it can get any better. The crowd has been fantastic. They have given unconditional love and affection... I always say Chennai is my second home. I think the yellow is pretty special and I think we have done well in the yellow. I would definitely like to congratulate CSK for their return and next year you will be watching them play here. The long wait is over."

The 36-year-old believes that though CSK were forced into a two-year hiatus in 2016 and 2017, the layoff has actually helped the franchise gain more fans.

"We were not here for two years, but our fan following has grown in the last two years. They have stayed with us and the love and affection was always there. It will get amplified when CSK return to play their first game over here," he added.

In case you didn't know...

CSK were out of action for two IPL seasons along with Rajasthan Royals. The spot fixing scandal of 2013 led the Supreme Court to instigate inquiry into the tournament, which eventually led to the suspension of the two 2008 finalists.

The return of the franchise was celebrated in the TNPL opening ceremony.

The details

Dhoni was the captain of CSK for 8 IPL seasons

Dhoni also added that the Chennai crowd has not only supported his team in franchise cricket but also in international cricket. Furthering the same, he said that even when the Indian team went through lean patches, the crowd always provided undying support to his team.

Talking about his hitting technique, Dhoni said that he refrains from the orthodox method of holding the bat lightly but instead holds it firmly and tries to make a good connection with the incoming ball.

What's next?

India's tour of Sri Lanka is set to kick off on July 26 with the first Test that is to be played in Galle. Dhoni however, will join the team after the Test series concludes, so as to take his spot in the limited overs format.

Author's take

Chennai truly has been the second home of the former Indian skipper. Not only did he captain the city's IPL team for eight long years, but also owns its football franchise in the Indian Super League.

His only double century in Test cricket also came in Chepauk in 2013. It is still not certain if Dhoni will get to play for CSK in the next edition of the IPL, but the fans will certainly hope he'll don the yellow jersey once again.