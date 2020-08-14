MS Dhoni tests negative for COVID-19, to fly to Chennai for CSK camp

Before leaving for Chennai for a preparatory camp, MS Dhoni underwent a COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the report of which has returned negative.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 all set to commence from September 19 in the UAE, all the eight franchises have started getting their players and support staff tested for COVID-19 before they fly to the Gulf country.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been permitted by the Tamil Nadu government to organise a short camp from August 15 at the Chepauk stadium, where the team’s Indian players will assemble.

MS Dhoni was tested at his house in Ranchi and the sample was then taken to the micro praxis lab at Guru Nanak Hospital.

MS Dhoni will eye a fourth IPL title this year

MS Dhoni has not played any level of cricket after the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand more than a year ago. While there is no update on his future in international cricket, MS Dhoni will be next seen in the IPL, where he will be eyeing a fourth title with CSK.

The IPL has been moved this year to UAE because of COVID-19, and will be played in at three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Apart from the two years when CSK were suspended, MS Dhoni has not played for any other franchise in the cash-rich tournament. Under his leadership, the Chennai franchise won the title in 2010, 2011 and 2018. He has also led CSK to two Champions League titles in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

In 190 IPL games, MS Dhoni has scored 4432 runs at a strike rate almost 138. Over the years, he has become Chennai’s adopted son and recently, the CEO of CSK Kasi Vishwanathan had said that fans can expect MS Dhoni to play in the IPL a couple of years more.