MS Dhoni turns wildlife photographer, shares stunning image of a tiger

Fan posters for MS Dhoni at the New Zealand v India - T20 match in Wellington

MS Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical since India’s semi-final against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup, is enjoying his time off cricket. A few days ago, he was spotted playing volleyball with his friends in Maldives and this time around, Dhoni himself shared a picture from his latest trip.

Dhoni recently visited the Kanha National with his wife Sakshi. The former India captain described his visit to the national park as outstanding and posted a picture in which he has captured a tiger.

"When u spot the tiger on ur own and he obliges u with just enough time to click a few pics. Visit to Kanha was outstanding." Dhoni captioned his post. His fans were in awe of his photography skills with the post raking up a million likes in no time.

On January 16, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had dropped MS Dhoni from the annual contract list. The three-time ICC trophy winning captain has not played competitive cricket for more than half a year, and so the BCCI’s decision hardly came as a surprise. He will be back on the field next month as he is set to lead the Chennai Super Kings for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, starting March 29.

Also read: 5 reasons why MS Dhoni is criticized despite being one of the most successful cricketers of all time