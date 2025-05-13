MS Dhoni vs AB de Villiers - comparing their stats after 184 IPL matches

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni will be back in action when the IPL 2025 resumes soon after an unplanned break of a few days. CSK have already been knocked out of the playoffs race, They will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 20 and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 25.

Dhoni replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain after the latter was ruled out of the tournament during the first half due to injury. In 12 innings, he has scored 180 runs at a strike rate of 25.71 and a strike rate of 140.62, with a best of 30*. In his overall IPL career, the stumper has featured in 276 matches and has scored 5,423 runs at an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 137.63, with 24 half-centuries.

In this feature, we compare Dhoni's batting stats with that of another legend AB de Villiers, who played 184 matches in the IPL.

MS Dhoni vs AB de Villiers - Who has scored more runs after 184 IPL matches?

Dhoni played his 184th match in the IPL during the 2019 edition. After 184 matches in the T20 league, he had scored 4,330 runs. The CSK captain began his IPL career with 414 runs in 16 matches at an average of 41.40 and a strike rate of 133.54 in the 2008 edition.

The 43-year-old went on to score 461 runs in 16 innings in IPL 2013, averaging 41.90 at a strike rate of 162.89, with four half-centuries. Dhoni followed it up with 371 runs in 15 innings in 2014 (SR 148.40), 372 runs in 17 innings in IPL 2015 (SR 121.96) and 455 runs in 15 innings in IPL 2018 (SR 150.66).

In comparison to Dhoni, De Villiers ended his IPL career with 5,162 runs in 184 matches. While the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter scored more runs, it must be noted that Dhoni has batted in the lower middle order for the most part in the second half of this IPL career. Being so, Dhoni's 4,330 runs in 184 matches should be considered a rather commendable effort.

De Villiers' best season in the IPL came in 2016 when he clobbered 687 runs in 16 innings at an average of 52.84 and a strike rate of 168.79, with one hundred and six half-centuries. The former South African captain also scored 513 runs in 14 innings in IPL 2015, averaging 46.63 at a strike rate of 175.08, with one hundred and two fifties and 480 runs in 11 innings in IPL 2018 at a strike rate of 174.54.

MS Dhoni vs AB de Villiers - Who has scored more half-centuries after 184 IPL matches?

After 184 IPL matches, Dhoni had 23 half-centuries to his name. The veteran CSK star scored four half-centuries in IPL 2013 - the most he has managed in a single edition of the T20 league. The 43-year-old also notched up three half-centuries each in the 2018 and 2019 editions. Further, he scored two fifties each in every IPL edition from 2008 to 2011.

Dhoni is yet to score a century in the IPL. His highest score of 84* was registered against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the 2019 edition. The keeper-batter hammered 84* off 48 balls, slamming five fours and seven sixes. The brilliant knock, however, went in vain as CSK went down by one run in a thrilling finish.

Player Matches Runs 100s 50s HS MS Dhoni 184 4,330 - 23 84* AB de Villiers 184 5,162 3 40 133*

(Dhoni vs De Villiers stats after 184 IPL matches)

In 184 matches during his illustrious IPL career, De Villiers slammed 40 half-centuries to go with his three hundreds. The South African batting legend's highest of 133* came off only 59 balls and was registered for RCB against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in May 2015. The dazzling knock featured 19 fours and four sixes as RCB beat MI by 39 runs.

De Villiers also scored 105* off 54 balls while representing Delhi Capitals (DC) against CSK in Durban in IPL 2009. Further, the 41-year-old hammered 129* off just 52 deliveries for RCB against Gujarat Lions (GL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL 2016 edition.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More