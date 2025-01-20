MS Dhoni vs Adam Gilchrist - comparing the stats of the two wicket-keepers after 80 IPL matches

MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist are two of the greatest wicket-keeper batters to play the game. Despite their different profiles, particularly in white-ball cricket, they are united by their common penchant for aggression.

Known to take the game away from the opposition single-handedly with their destructive batting, the pair were two prominent figures in the formative years of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Although Gilchrist had retired from white-ball cricket by the time the IPL unfurled, he had not lost his prowess by any means. While he had to endure a shambolic first season with the Deccan Chargers, he bounced back in style to guide them to the title next year. By the time he retired in 2013, he had made 80 appearances,

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, was the premier wicket-keeper in the competition from the word go. Entering the tournament as the highest-paid player, he made a strong start, as a batter, wicket-keeper, and captain.

On that note, let us compare the stats of the two wicket-keepers after 80 IPL matches.

Who scored more runs after 80 IPL matches?

While new-age viewers will know MS Dhoni as a pure finisher, that was not the case at his peak. The wicket-keeper batter was a force to be reckoned with in the CSK middle-order, floating his position around according to the situation. He batted at No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6 primarily, even coming up as high as No. 3 on certain occasions.

Donning a wide array of roles in the batting setup, MS Dhoni amassed 1834 runs in 80 matches (69 innings) at a strike rate of 137.69, and an average of 37.43.

Gilchrist, on the other hand, was a certified opening batter in white-ball cricket in international cricket, and that did not change in the IPL. He had a plethora of opening partners over the course of his IPL career, but he never swayed from the top.

After 80 matches, Gilchrist ended his IPL career with 2069 runs at a strike rate of 138.39, and an average of 27.22.

Who affected the most dismissals after 80 IPL matches?

Both Dhoni and Gilchrist were reliable figures with the gloves, whether it be acrobatic takes behind the stumps or reflex grabs. They had to be in the game to collect the valuable nicks and the skiers.

MS Dhoni was responsible for 46 dismissals, including catches and stumping at the end of 80 appearances in the IPL. He was responsible for three dismissals in successive matches in the 2012 season, one of which was against Adam Gilchrist and the Kings XI Punjab side.

Interestingly, in the same aforementioned match, Gilchrist pocketed four catches, recording a rare achievement. Overall, the Australian gloveman was far busier behind the wickets as he affected a total of 67 dismissals in total.

Notably, there was a brief period in the second half of the 2008 IPL campaign, where Dhoni did not play as a wicket-keeper.

Who had a better captaincy record after 80 IPL matches?

Apart from their explosive batting, and sharp glovework, MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist were seen as able leaders.

Gilchrist had led Australia on a sporadic basis, while his experience as a veteran was also valued by franchises. He was initially the side's vice-captain in the first season, but stepped up when skipper VVS Laxman sustained a season-ending injury.

He led the side on a full-time basis from the second season onwards, guiding them to the title in South Africa in 2009. The wicket-keeper went on to lead the franchise for three seasons.

Overall, Gilchrist was captain in 74 out of the 80 matches he played in the IPL. In those 74 matches as skipper, he recorded 35 wins and 39 losses, earning him a win percentage of 47.29.

MS Dhoni, possibly the greatest captain in the tournament's history, strongly influenced the franchise. Coming on the back of Team India's triumphant campaign at the 2007 T20 World Cup, he guided CSK to the final of the first edition, the semi-finals of the second, before winning consecutive titles in 2010 and 2011.

MS Dhoni missed three matches in the 2010 season, where Suresh Raina led in his absence. Overall, in his first 80 matches, the wicket-keeper batter led CSK to 47 wins, giving him a win percentage of 58.75.

Incidentally, he maintained his percentage from the first 80 matches throughout his captaincy career. He has led CSK to 133 wins in 226 matches, with a win percentage of58.80, very close to the aforementioned figure.

