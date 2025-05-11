MS Dhoni vs Yuvraj Singh - comparing their stats after 132 IPL matches 

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh are counted among the legendary white-ball batters to represent the Indian team. The star players kickstarted the craze of shortest format among the Indian masses by winning the 2007 T20 World Cup together, which played a key role in creation of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhoni and Yuvraj were icon players of Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), respectively, in the inaugural season of IPL in 2008. However, the trajectory of both players were quite different.

The keeper-batter went on to lead CSK to five IPL titles, and also captained the Rising Pune Supergiant, while the all-rounder had limited success as captain for Punjab, while representing six different teams and winning the title twice.

Dhoni continues to play for the Chennai-based franchise, and again donned the leadership hat due to Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury. He has garnered 5,423 runs in 276 games, with 24 fifties. Meanwhile, Yuvraj last played in the T20 league for Mumbai Indians in 2019.

On that note, let's take a look at how Yuvraj Singh fared in comparison to MS Dhoni after first IPL 132 games.

#1 Most Runs

Player Matches Innings Runs MS Dhoni 132 118 3,010 Yuvraj Singh 132 126 2,750

MS Dhoni kickstarted the inaugural season of IPL with an impressive performance, scoring 414 runs and taking CSK to the final. He did well in the ensuing years, as the franchise lifted the title in consecutive seasons (2010,11). Until his 132nd game mid-way in the 2016 season, Dhoni had garnered 3,010 runs.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh produced mediocre performances, scoring around 300 runs, despite Kings XI Punjab reaching the semifinal of the 2008 edition. His best-ever run tally came in the 2014 season for RCB, where he slammed 376 runs. The southpaw completed his IPL career with 2,750 runs.

#2 Average & Strike rate

Player Innings Average Strike rate MS Dhoni 118 39.09 139.61 Yuvraj Singh 126 24.77 129.72

CSK skipper MS Dhoni maintained an average of 39.09 and a strike rate of 139.61, which is quite a good record for a middle-order batter. Notably, he held a sensational average of 74.20 in the 2014 season.

The 2013 edition saw Dhoni producing his best-ever run tally, smashing 461 runs at a strike rate of 162.89.

On the other hand, Yuvraj Singh's best-ever edition in terms of average (34.30) came in 2011 for Pune Warriors India. He ended his career with an average of 24.77 and a strike rate of 129.72.

#3 Better Captaincy record

Player Matches as captain Wins Loss Win % MS Dhoni 132 79 52 59.84 Yuvraj Singh 43 21 21 48.8

MS Dhoni led the CSK in all 132 games, and tasted victory in 79 of them, accounting for a 59.84% win record. Under his leadership, the side progressed to the playoffs in all the seasons until 2015, before he led Rising Pune Supergiant in three games.

Yuvraj Singh captained Kings XI Punjab in the first two editions (2008, 2009), taking the side to the semifinals in 2008. However, after a mediocre performances in 2009, Kumar Sangakkara replaced him as a captain.

Thereafter, Yuvraj led the Pune Warriors India in the 2011 season. In total, Punjab and Pune could win 21 out of 43 games.

#4 Most 50s in a winning cause

Player Innings Total 50s 50+scores in a winning cause MS Dhoni 132 15 11 Yuvraj Singh 132 13 4

Until the first 132 games, MS Dhoni had hit 15 fifties in the IPL. Out of them, 11 came in a winning cause for the Chennai-based franchise. Dhoni's best knock in a winning cause came in 2010, where he scored 66* against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh could only help his side end on a winning note on four out of 13 occasions. His finest knock of 68* came against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2014.

Conclusion

MS Dhoni turns out to be a better performer than Yuvraj Singh in all parameters of the game. During his IPL career, Yuvraj didn't quite live up to the expectations and failed to play big knocks under pressure. Meanwhile, Dhoni played a good hand with his contributions to CSK's success.

