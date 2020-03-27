MS Dhoni will play T20 World Cup regardless of IPL 2020 potentially being cancelled, says childhood coach

The 38-year-old hasn't played a game for India since a World Cup semi-final in 2009.

His former coach says his 'sixth sense' tells him that Dhoni will be a part of the T20 World Cup in October.

Dhoni hasn't played for India since July 2019

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be a part of India's T20 World Cup squad despite the potential cancellation of IPL 2020, according to his childhood coach Keshav Ranjan Banerjee. The prestigious tournament is set to be played in October 2020.

The former Indian captain took a break from the sport and was set to return to action with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. However, the future of the tournament is up in the air amid the COVID-19 outbreak. This edition of the IPL was set to begin on March 29 but has now been postponed to April 15.

Banerjee began by saying that his 'sexth sense' tells him that Dhoni will be at the T20 World Cup. He said,

“In the current scenario, IPL looks unlikely and we will have to wait for BCCI’s call. His (Dhoni’s) position will become tough obviously. But my sixth sense says he will get a chance in the T20 World Cup, which will be his last.”

Dhoni's childhood coach continued,

“I spoke to him last after he returned from Chennai and I’m in constant touch with his parents. He’s doing his fitness training and is fully fit. Now let’s wait for the BCCI’s decision. There’s no tournament. ICC tournaments are off till June. So we will have to wait and see.”

Dhoni last played an ODI for India in the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand in the semi-final. The 38-year-old left the CSK training camp early in March amid COVID-19 fears.

Indian coach Ravi Shashtri stated that the IPL will decide Dhoni's future heading into the T20 World Cup. Though, with the future of the tournament in great jeopardy due to the virus, former India internationals such as Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar felt that a return could be difficult for him.

However, Banerjee feels that his former student will still be able to find his way back into the squad and that the amount of experience he has could make the difference.

He stated,

“True that he has not played a tournament (since July 2019) but for someone with 538 International matches, I don’t think it would take much time to adjust. It would have been a different scenario for a beginner. But it’s not the case with Dhoni he has got a wealth of experience. I think he will get a last chance.”

He also maintains that Dhoni is in a great physical condition and that the Jharkand-native has used his free time to maintain himself well.

“He is fully fit and trained in Chennai for a week or so. Now everything is closed in Ranchi, earlier he would train at the JSCA. But now he’s confined at home and making use of the facilities at home. He has a gym, a badminton court, and a running corridor. I’m sure BCCI (presient, selectors, captain) are aware of the scenario. They will make the announcement when it’s the right time.”

All major cricket leagues across the globe have been suspended due to the virus outbreak.