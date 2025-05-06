Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of MI and GT's last match in IPL 2025

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 56th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the game on Tuesday, May 6.

The two teams have locked horns six times in the T20 league, with the Titans leading Mumbai by 4-2 in head-to-head clashes. GT beat MI by 36 runs when the two teams last met in match number nine earlier this season.

Asked to bat first, the Titans put up 196/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan starred with the bat, smashing a quickfire 63 off 41 balls with the help of two sixes and four boundaries. Skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler also chipped in with 38 (27) and 39 (24), respectively. Meanwhile, Sherfane Rutherford chipped in with 18 off 11 deliveries.

Skipper Hardik Pandya emerged as the leading wicket-taker for MI, returning with figures of 2/29, while Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Satyanarayana Raju bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, Mumbai managed 160/6. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton departed for single digits. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma then put up a fight, scoring 48 (28) and 39 (36), respectively. Later, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner contributed 11 (17), 18* (11), and 18* (9), respectively.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball for the hosts, returning with two scalps each. Kagiso Rabada and Sai Kishore also picked up one wicket apiece.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

MI beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 100 runs in their last IPL 2025 game in Jaipur on May 1. This was their sixth consecutive win of this season.

Invited to bat first, MI posted 217/2 in 20 overs. Openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma went out all guns blazing, smashing 61 (38) and 53 (36), respectively. The duo put on a 116-run partnership for the first wicket.

Later, skipper Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on identical scores of 48 off 23 deliveries. Skipper Riyan Parag and Maheesh Theekshana were the two successful bowlers for RR, sharing one wicket each.

In response, the Royals were bundled out for 117 in 16.1 overs. Jofra Archer top-scored with 30 off 27 to help the team cross the triple-figure mark. Yashasvi Jaiswal, skipper Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Shubham Dubey reached double figures but looked clueless in the run-chase.

Trent Boult and Karn Sharma were the leading wicket-takers for Mumbai, picking up three wickets apiece, while Jasprit Bumrah returned with economical figures of 2/15 in his four overs. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar shared one wicket apiece.

GT's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

GT beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 38 runs in their last IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on May 2.

Asked to bat first, GT posted 224/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front, smashing a quick-fire 76 runs off 38 balls at a strike rate of 200, featuring two sixes and 10 boundaries. Sai Sudharsan was equally impressive for his 48 off 23 deliveries.

Later, Jos Buttler continued his good form, smashing 64 off 37, in an innings laced with four sixes and three boundaries. Washington Sundar contributed 21 off 16.

Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, returning with figures of 3/35, while Pat Cummins and Zeeshan Ansari bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, the SunRisers managed 186/6. Abhishek Sharma starred with the bat, scoring 74 off 41 balls with the aid of six maximums and four boundaries. Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen chipped in with their 20s but failed to take off. Skipper Pat Cummins and Nitish Reddy remained unbeaten on 19 (10) and 21 (10), respectively.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were brilliant with the ball, returning with figures of 2/33 and 2/19, respectively. Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma and Gerald Coetzee bagged one wicket each.

