Mustafizur Rahman unlikely to play in next Test series against West Indies

A toe injury from the IPL has damaged Mustafizur's chances to play in the upcoming games

Harigovind Thoyakkat News 13 Jun 2018, 18:37 IST

Mustafizur Rahman

What's the story?

Bangladesh bowling ace Mustafizur Rahman looks likely to miss the Test tour of West Indies as he continues his recovery from the toe injury. The pacer had to miss the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan which Bangladesh lost.

The details

The Bangla team will leave for the Caribbean on June 23 and will start with a two-day warm-up fixture in Antigua from June 27th, while Mustafizur undergoes a rehabilitation programme.

However, it's likely that he might be fit in time for the second Test if the sessions go to plan. Mustafizur said he's just focused on the rehabilitation process to get over the current injury crisis. "I am going through the rehabilitation process and trying to follow the instruction that is required to complete the entire programme," he said on Wednesday, June 13.

"It's been three weeks and now I am doing quite well."

In case you didn't know...

Injuries have continued to ravage the young bowler's career since he picked up the shoulder strain in England in 2016 early into his career. The ankle injury in South Africa was preceded by a side strain that forced him to undergo another period of rehabilitation. "No one wants to get injured but that is part and parcel of professional sports," Mustafizur pointed out. "Perhaps all these injuries are written on my fate and I don't have any control on it.

"Naturally, I am regretting it but other than that there is nothing more I can do because for me playing and remaining fit is topmost priority."

Mustafizur was back into the playing squad during the Nihadas trophy in Sri Lanka, where India won against them in the last over thanks to Dinesh Karthik's pyrotechnics. This was immediately succeeded by the 11th edition of the IPL, where Fizz played for Mumbai Indians. He was famously taken to the cleaners by Kedhar Jadhav, in the last over of the inaugural game against CSK, thereby winning the match for the Yellow brigade.

Incidentally, both Jadhav and Fizz did not continue for long, as injuries cut short their IPL seasons prematurely, with Fizz being injured in the toe after a few matches. Mustafizur returned to Bangladesh but did not report of his injury on time, which might have affected the pacer more than it should have. He was further rules out of games against Afghanistan, and in his absence, the Tigers were humbled to a 0-3 defeat against the so-called minnows.

What's next?

With the rehabilitation sessions going on, anything can be confirmed only after the programme, as it looks like Bangladesh will field a bowling unit devoid of their frontline attacker. Rubel Hossain will lead the pace battery in his absence.

Meanwhile, the Windies are looking strong, post a commanding victory over the Lankans in the Test match that concluded earlier this week.

