Naming the MS Dhoni song 'Helicopter' was Sakshi Dhoni's idea: Dwayne Bravo

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has revealed that adding the word 'helicopter' in the name of his tribute song to MS Dhoni was Sakshi Dhoni's idea.

Bravo had released a song named 'Helicopter 7' just before the 39th birthday of the former Indian captain last month.

Dwayne Bravo wanted to dedicate the song to MS Dhoni in appreciation of his achievements as a player and as a skipper.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement on August 15, bringing an end to one of the most stellar careers the game had ever seen.

Speaking to ABP News about the song, Dwayne Bravo said:

“Yeah yeah (got great response), from him (Dhoni) and from his wife (Sakshi). His wife was instrumental in some of the things put into the song. For example, naming the song helicopter was her idea. I wanted to call the song No. 7."

He added:

"I asked some of his fans too about the things they want and the thing that stood out was helicopter. I’m just happy I was able to put together a project like this. The song reached a million views within an hour.”

Advertisement

I wanted it to be a song that highlights MS Dhoni's achievements: Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo revealed that he wanted the song to highlight MS Dhoni's achievements throughout his career. Bravo and Dhoni will unite once again when the latter will lead the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

Bravo said:

“I’m heavily into music and I said to my musical team that I have to do a song for this guy and I have to do it before he [MS Dhoni] retires. I didn’t want it to be a farewell song or a sad song. I wanted it to be a song highlighting his achievements throughout his career while he’s still playing."

He continued:

"A lot of people remember players when they finish. Honestly I had no idea that he’s going to retire. Good news is he’s still going to be playing in yellow.”

The IPL 2020 is set to take place from September 19 and will be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.