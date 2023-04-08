Create

"10 percent talent, 90 percent attitude" - RR's Riyan Parag faces wrath of fans after failing with the bat in vs DC in IPL 2023

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Apr 08, 2023 17:56 IST
Riyan Parag was dismissed for 7 vs DC. (Pics: IPLT20.com/Twitter)
Riyan Parag endured yet another failure with the bat as he was dismissed cheaply during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2023 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, April 8.

Walking out to bat at No.4, Parag had a chance to prove his worth, given that there were almost 10 overs left in the innings. However, the right-handed batter perished while trying to play a lofted shot over the leg side of Rovman Powell's bowling.

Parag failed to make any connection, and the ball crashed onto his stumps. The 21-year-old managed just seven runs from 11 deliveries during his brief stay at the crease.

A number of fans took to social media, expressing their displeasure over the youngster's underwhelming outing. Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

If I'm not wrong. The most overrated IPL cricketer of All time is Riyan Parag. #RRvDC https://t.co/8fwV22hJzn
Padikkal was out of form toh usse bitha diya lekin Riyan Parag joh 3 saal se out of form hai usko kab bithayenge?🤔 #RRvDC
Riyan Parag is like no look shot maarunga, log crazy ho jayenge#DCvsRR #RRvDC #RRvsDC https://t.co/tDwOqOtObI
Life is good only if she trust you same way as @rajasthanroyals trust riyan parag #RRvsDC
Last year they dropped Jaiswal when he flopped in 2 matches. This year they dropped Padikkal. But why is Riyan Parag not getting dropped ?#RRvsDC
@CricCrazyJohns This should probably be the last match for Riyan Parag in IPL. Team RR must have come to Guwahati to drop Parag to his home.
#RRvsDCRiyan Parag Riyan ParagOn Twitter on field https://t.co/tFvWJIrxG1
Riyan Parag is a diamond....Gem of a player....Only for teams who play against @rajasthanroyals 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@manoj_dimri RR will not win this year IPL as well... They always build team around riyan parag
Riyan parag Every match https://t.co/wPmwUFgZPE
@mufaddal_vohra Riyan parag 10 percent talent, 90 percent attitude as of now. There are many talented players who are striving to get into the playing eleven. But this man simply wasting every oppurtunity.
Riyan Parag: Performance wo kya hoti hai??? Bihu Dance dekhna ho toh bol... #RRvDC
Riyan Parag goes for 7 🏏 #riyanparag https://t.co/oSAIIRyv23
Riyan Parag is the worst performer in IPL. It's time to drop him. He doesn't deserve another chance. #RRvDC
Certainties in life: DeathTaxesRiyan Parag playing every game for RR#IPL2023 #RRvDC

Riyan Parag also failed to make a significant impact with the bat during RR's first two fixtures of IPL 2023, finishing with scores of seven and 20. Many fans have questioned the Rajasthan team management for giving the batting all-rounder consistent opportunities.

"I’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL" - Riyan Parag's prediction for himself ahead of IPL 2023

Taking to his Twitter account in March, Riyan Parag made a bold prediction for himself ahead of IPL 2023. The player wrote that he felt he was going to hit four sixes in an over in this year's cash-rich league.

Parag wrote on Twitter:

"My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL.."
My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL..

It is worth mentioning that Riyan Parag showcased tremendous form in the Guwahati Premier League earlier this year. He starred with both bat and ball, finishing as the leading run-getter as well as the highest wicket-taker.

While he has played 50 matches in the IPL, he is yet to make a mark for himself and has just two half-centuries to his name. It remains to be seen if RR will continue to back him in the upcoming games or not after yet another flop show.

