"10 percent talent, 90 percent attitude" - RR's Riyan Parag faces wrath of fans after failing with the bat in vs DC in IPL 2023

Riyan Parag endured yet another failure with the bat as he was dismissed cheaply during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2023 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, April 8.

Walking out to bat at No.4, Parag had a chance to prove his worth, given that there were almost 10 overs left in the innings. However, the right-handed batter perished while trying to play a lofted shot over the leg side of Rovman Powell's bowling.

Parag failed to make any connection, and the ball crashed onto his stumps. The 21-year-old managed just seven runs from 11 deliveries during his brief stay at the crease.

A number of fans took to social media, expressing their displeasure over the youngster's underwhelming outing. Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

Riyan Parag also failed to make a significant impact with the bat during RR's first two fixtures of IPL 2023, finishing with scores of seven and 20. Many fans have questioned the Rajasthan team management for giving the batting all-rounder consistent opportunities.

"I’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL" - Riyan Parag's prediction for himself ahead of IPL 2023

Taking to his Twitter account in March, Riyan Parag made a bold prediction for himself ahead of IPL 2023. The player wrote that he felt he was going to hit four sixes in an over in this year's cash-rich league.

Parag wrote on Twitter:

"My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL.."

Riyan Paragg @ParagRiyan My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL.. My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL..

It is worth mentioning that Riyan Parag showcased tremendous form in the Guwahati Premier League earlier this year. He starred with both bat and ball, finishing as the leading run-getter as well as the highest wicket-taker.

While he has played 50 matches in the IPL, he is yet to make a mark for himself and has just two half-centuries to his name. It remains to be seen if RR will continue to back him in the upcoming games or not after yet another flop show.

