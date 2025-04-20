17-year-old Ayush Mhatre smashes Ashwani Kumar for consecutive sixes on debut in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

17-year-old Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ayush Mhatre put on a show during his side's ongoing game IPL 2025 against the Mumbai Indians (MI), smashing Ashwani Kumar for 16 runs off three deliveries. The two teams are squaring off at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday, April 20.

Ad

Mhatre was drafted into the Chennai Super Kings squad after regular skipper and batter Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered a hairline fracture to his elbow, which ruled him out for the remainder of the season. Mhatre wasn't available during their last game in Lucknow and joined the team in Mumbai.

Making his IPL debut on his domestic home ground and walking out to bat at number three, he took no time and was off the mark on the first ball with a single. He then took the attack to Mumbai Indians' pacer Ashwani Kumar, smashing the pacer for a boundary and then two maximums, getting to 17 runs off his first four deliveries.

Ad

Trending

Here's how he took down Ashwani:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ayush Mhatre made a fine impact on debut, with the 17-year-old scoring 32 runs in 15 deliveries. He was the second CSK batter to be dismissed on the night, with Ravindra Jadeja replacing him in the middle.

Chennai Super Kings slow down after a quick start against Mumbai Indians

Being asked to bat first, CSK lost the wicket of Rachin Ravindra (5 off 9) early. Shaikh Rasheed (19 off 20) and Ayush Mhatre then put together 41 runs for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed. Rasheed followed soon after, reducing CSK to 63-3 in eight overs.

At the time of writing, CSK were 92/3 in 13 overs. Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja were out in the middle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More