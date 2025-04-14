17-year-old batting sensation from Mumbai to join Chennai Super Kings as Ruturaj Gaikwad’s replacement: Reports

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have decided to rope in 17-year-old Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, according to reports from Cricbuzz. The franchise reportedly agreed on the same on Saturday, April 12.

Mhatre was unsold at the IPL 2025 auction despite boasting a base price of ₹30 Lakhs. The youngster has been impressive in his limited domestic appearances, with a first-class average of 31.50 and a List-A average of 65.42, with a strike rate of 135.50 in nine and seven matches, respectively.

A statement from a source close to the CSK camp read (Via Cricbuzz):

"He (Mhatre) will join the squad in Mumbai in a couple of days."

Mhatre was reportedly called to Chennai for trials, along with others like Urvil Patel of Gujarat and Salman Nizar of Uttar Pradesh. Even the out-of-favor Prithvi Shaw was in the reckoning before the franchise decided on Mhatre.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad's IPL 2025 ended when he got ruled out of the competition with an elbow fracture just before CSK's encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 11.

The 28-year-old played the side's first five games, scoring 122 runs at an average of 24.40 and a strike rate of 150.61 with two half-centuries.

CSK look to end their longest losing streak against LSG today

CSK are in the midst of their worst-ever slump in IPL history, with five consecutive losses. The Men in Yellow had previously lost only four straight in a single season (twice).

CSK won their opening encounter of IPL 2025 against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at home. However, since that memorable victory, they have suffered five consecutive losses, with three coming at home - both longest for the franchise in their IPL history.

The losing streak has meant CSK are the only team with just a win, languishing at the bottom of the table with two points after six games. Having MS Dhoni back at the helm with the injury to Gaikwad made little difference to CSK's fortunes in their latest defeat against KKR at home.

CSK was restricted to their lowest total at home with 103/9 in 20 overs before KKR chased the target down in a mere 10.1 overs.

The five-time champions will take on an in-form Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an away game today (April 14). LSG are fourth on the standings with four wins in six outings.

