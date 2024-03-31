"2-3 more such fifties and you will be on the plane to USA" - Fans hail Rishabh Pant for first half-century on comeback in CSK-DC IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant was at his vintage best for the first time since his comeback from injury in the IPL 2024 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 31.

Having been sidelined after a horrific car accident in December 2022, the 26-year-old returned to competitive cricket in IPL 2024. Despite showing glimpses of form, Pant struggled to up the tempo in DC's first two outings with scores of 18(13) and 28(26).

The side also lost both games to the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, leaving them in early trouble at the start of the tournament. In an attempt to set things straight, DC started brilliantly against CSK after winning the toss and batting first.

Openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw set the stage on fire with a 93-run opening partnership off 57 deliveries. With the ideal platform, Pant walked in at No.3 and smashed a sparkling 51 off 32 balls to propel DC to a massive 191/5 in 20 overs.

The return of the wicket-keeper batter has been among the most anticipated in the ongoing IPL season, with fans eager to witness one of India's best match-winners back on the field. Pant thrilled fans with incredible strokeplay and left fans on Twitter celebrating his return to top gear.

Here are some of the best reactions:

CSK in trouble chasing the mammoth DC total

One of the biggest upsets of IPL 2024 appears to be in the making with the unbeaten CSK struggling to get going in their run chase against the winless DC.

Chasing 192 after a lackluster bowling display, CSK lost skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first over for just 1 run. The impressive left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed then picked up his second wicket by removing the other opener, Rachin Ravindra, for a dismal 2(12) to leave CSK in disarray at 7/2 in the third over.

Contrary to DC, five-time and defending champions CSK have been in red-hot form to start IPL 2024, winning both games comfortably. After recording a six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener, the Men in Yellow steamrolled the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 63 runs.

Despite the early setbacks, CSK are on a recovery course at 58/2 in 9 overs, with Ajinkya Rahane (26 off 20) and Daryll Mitchell (24 off 20) at the crease.