"2 years of seeing ups and downs of life together" - Deepak Chahar shares a heartwarming message for wife on 2nd anniversary

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Deepak Chahar shared a heartwarming message for his wife Jaya Bhardwaj on their second anniversary. He also shared a picture with Jaya.

Chahar tied the knot with Jaya on June 1, 2022, in a private wedding after dating for a few years. The two gained fame after the Rajasthan-born cricketer proposed Jaya on the stands of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after one of CSK's games. The video went viral on social media and was received well by fans.

On the second marriage anniversary, Deepak Chahar shared a beautiful picture with his wife Jaya alongside a heartwarming caption. He reckoned the ups and downs over the last two years have made their bond stronger.

"Happy anniversary love ❤️ @jayab05 . 2 years of seeing ups and downs of life together has made our bond stronger 🤗. Many more roller coaster years to come. Let’s fight it out together 🤗 ," Chahar wrote.

Jaya also shared a cute picture of them on social media on the occasion of the second anniversary. She promised to be on Chahar's side through thick and thin.

"Happy 2nd Anniversary to us @deepak_chahar9 ❤️ Through thick and thin, I'll always be by your side. 🥂 🥂to looking at each other 🧿🧿🧿 #anniversary #love #married," she wrote in caption.

How did Deepak Chahar fare in IPL 2024?

Deepak Chahar was last seen in action during the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-arm pacer had another injury-ridden campaign and missed the second half of the season. He played only eight games and picked up only five wickets.

Injury has halted Chahar's career. Despite being touted as Hardik Pandya's replacement, Chahar has played only 13 ODIs and 25 T20Is since making his debut in 2018, picking up 47 wickets in total.

