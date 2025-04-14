3 things LSG need to do right to beat CSK in IPL 2025 clash ft. Nicholas Pooran 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are on a sensational run, bagging three consecutive wins against three former champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The players look in fine form, while the bowlers are punching above their weight to make the team a genuine threat midway through the campaign.

CSK's form reads for a stark contrast. The Yellow Army look a lost outfit with five successive losses, and are in search of a miracle to turn their season around. Despite LSG having form and momentum by their side, they cannot afford to undermine a struggling CSK unit.

Given that there are no easy games in the IPL, LSG's cruise control could end if they take their eye off the ball. On that note, let us take a look at three things LSG need to do right to beat CSK in the IPL 2025 clash.

#1 Nicholas Pooran has the tools to overturn the record against R Ashwin

At the moment, Nicholas Pooran can do no wrong. The Caribbean ace holds the Orange Cap with 349 runs in just six matches at an astonishing strike rate of 215.43. Taking that into account, there is not much that a match-up or defensive bowling could solve.

One option that CSK would be considering is right-handed off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Despite the match-up going wrong against other left-handed batters like Nitish Rana, Priyansh Arya, and Sunil Narine, they do not have any choice but to put up Ashwin against Pooran, preferably outside the powerplay.

In the past, Ashwin has had the better of Pooran. The explosive batter has lost his wicket to the veteran spinner thrice in eight outings, and has only scored 40 runs off 43 deliveries at a strike rate of 93.02. But, given how both players are placed at the extreme ends of the form spectrum, Pooran is a heavy favorite to go about his business in usual fashion.

CSK may even be forced to introduce Matheesha Pathirana early into the attack to negate the Pooran threat. Even if the ploy works out, LSG have enough firepower to exploit the lack of Sri Lankan pacer's influence at the death.

#2 Use of Aiden Markram and Ravi Bishnoi against openers frees up pace against Dube

Both CSK and LSG are struggling with the ball in the powerplay. While CSK are finding it difficult to create an impact apart from Khaleel Ahmed during the fielding restrictions, LSG's all-Indian bowling attack is also leaking runs at an alarming rate.

Barring Shardul Thakur and a couple of his timely strikes, LSG do not have any certified plan in the powerplay. Both Akash Deep and Avesh Khan have struggled for rhythm since their comeback from injuries. So, LSG have to think outside the box a bit. Rishabh Pant has brought on Digvesh Rathi at times inside the powerplay, but LSG have better options taking into account how CSK line-up at the top.

With both Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway being left-handed batters, off-spinner Aiden Markram is a good bet up front. The Proteas international also has experience bowling in such a phase, but not so much in the IPL, especially after the impact player rule. KKR recently used this ploy to perfection by throwing the ball to Moeen Ali straightaway.

So far, Markram has bowled only one over during the win over GT. The intention was to use his match-up against the left-handed Sai Sudharsan, but instead he was clobbered by the right-handed Shubman Gill. Against CSK, it is a gamble worth taking since Markram will be comfortable bowling against both batters. Ravi Bishnoi is another option, who with his natural wrong'un fares much better against left-handed batters.

Going spin heavy up front frees up the pacers to go hard at Shivam Dube in the middle overs. With Gaikwad not in the scheme of things anymore, the pressure on the left-handed batter increases tenfold.

PBKS' pace-on plan in the middle overs worked wonders against CSK. Although LSG do not have express pacers in their setup, they have the ability to put pressure on a struggling Dube.

#3 Capitalise on CSK's six-hitting blushes

The statistic of Nicholas Pooran hitting more sixes alone than the entire CSK outfit, is consistently making the rounds, and for good reason, too. CSK are struggling to hit sixes, with key batters being out of form and the trait not coming naturally. Their misery will not be alleviated, at least for the time being, since the Ekana Stadium's long boundaries are a tad intimidating under such circumstances.

In modern-day cricket, boundary sizes are largely irrelevant, but CSK's poor run of form somehow makes it a factor. LSG must tap into this insecurity. Although they do not have a larger boundary to trap the CSK batters, with a centre wicket likely to be in use, the general dimensions should prove to be enough.

LSG were only hit for three sixes against GT, whereas Pooran hit seven of them during the run chase. Rishabh Pant will be hoping for more of the same. If CSK refrain from going for big hits due to the boundary dimension or hole out in the deep due to lack of confidence and shaky confidence, LSG will readily accept it either way.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More