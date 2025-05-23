  • home icon
  "5 second mein ho gaya tha unka" - CSK youngster's hilarious quip on MS Dhoni's advice to him amid IPL 2025

"5 second mein ho gaya tha unka" - CSK youngster's hilarious quip on MS Dhoni's advice to him amid IPL 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified May 23, 2025 12:42 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
MS Dhoni is leading CSK in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Urvil Patel has made a hilarious quip at skipper MS Dhoni amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season. He revealed Dhoni's advice to him when he joined CSK as a replacement in the middle of the season.

Urvil Patel came in as a replacement for injured Vansh Bedi. The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was part of the Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2023, though he didn't get a game. He recently shared what MS Dhoni told him when he joined the five-time IPL winners.

"Mahi bhai ne bas sirf aisa bola ki jo khelta aa rahe ho waise bindass khelo. Kya koi sochega aise kuch nahi hai. Sirf tum bindass kehlo and all the best. Bohot hi simple. 5 second mai ho gaya tha unka (He told me to just continue playing the way I have been playing and not to worry about who will think what. He told me to play my game and said all the best. It was very simple. He was done in five seconds)," Urvil said.
Watch the video of the same posted by CSK on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Urvil Patel reveals his first meeting with MS Dhoni

In the same video, Urvil Patel recalled his first meeting with MS Dhoni. It was during the IPL 2023 season in a match between GT and CSK in the playoffs. He said he was fortunate to share the dressing room with the legendary player after having met him as an opponent earlier.

"Jab mai unse pehli baar mila tha playoffs mai 2023 mai CSK vs GT mei, toh pehli baar unse baat hua tha. Maine unse photo click karwaya tha tab mai GT ke jersey mai tha aur woh CSK ke jersey mai. Abhi woh photo dekhta hu toh bohot accha lagta hai. Jisko idol manta tha, sirf unko milne ka sapna tha, abhi unke sath dressing room share karne mil raha hai. Unke under mujhe playing 11 mai jagah mil rahi hai aur dono ek hi jersey mai. Toh bohot hi accha lag raha hai," he expressed.
This translates to:

"When I first met him in the playoffs in 2023 in a CSK vs GT match I spoke to him for the first time. I had clicked a picture with him and I was in GT jersey and he was in CSK jersey. When I look at the photo now I feel very good. Whom I looked at as my idol, just had a dream to meet him I am sharing the dressing room with him. I am getting to play in the playing 11 under him and we both are in one jersey only. So I feel very good."

Urvil played his first game for CSK this season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and smashed 31 runs off just 11 balls, hitting one four and four maximums at a strike-rate of 281.81.

