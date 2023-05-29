"A moment of genius" - Fans erupt as MS Dhoni produces lightning-fast stumping to get rid of Shubman Gill in IPL 2023 final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni produced a lightning-fast stumping to get rid of in-form Shubman Gill during the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, May 29.
The incident took place in the seventh over bowled by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The left-arm spinner beat Gill in the air. The Gujarat Titans (GT) batter stretched himself for a drive and then couldn’t bring back his feet inside the crease on time. The 41-year-old wicketkeeper completed the stumping within a fraction of a second.
The development came after Deepak Chahar dropped a couple of catches of both GT openers, while Jadeja missed Wriddhiman Saha’s run out as he failed to collect the ball.
Gill’s wicket produced a huge sigh of relief for CSK and its fans. Fans on Twitter expressed their delight at witnessing Dhoni’s best in the IPL 2023 final.
One tweeted:
"The genius of MS Dhoni. Even in slow-mo, you can see MS Dhoni's hands moving in lightning speed. Wowww. A moment of genius to remove Shubman Gill."
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
MS Dhoni's CSK opt to field vs GT in IPL 2023 final
CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl against GT in the summit clash. The veteran reckoned that rain might play a role in the contest. He further expressed gratitude to the fans for coming out in large numbers.
Dhoni said at the toss:
"We'll bowl first with the rain forecast being around. Yesterday we were in the dressing room. As a cricketer, you always want to play. It was the crowd that suffered the most. Hopefully, we can entertain them."
He added:
"The pitch has been undercover for a long time, but throughout the tournament, the pitch has behaved well over here. Quite happy it will be a 20-over game we'll be playing. Serves justice to the tournament like this. Same team.”
Both CSK and GT did not make any changes to their playing XI for the final showdown.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad and Mohammed Shami.
