"A proud father"- Shubman Gill's father gives best wishes to his son ahead of IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT

Gujarat Titans (GT) star batter Shubman Gill received best wishes from his father Lakhwinder Singh ahead of IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Rain played a spoilsport on Sunday, May 28, and forced the officials to postpone the match to tonight, May 29.

Gujarat Titans took to their official Instagram handle and gave fans a glimpse of Shubman Gill's interaction with his father before the final. In it, Gill's father can be seen patting him and offering best wishes ahead of the crucial match. GT captioned the post:

Shubman Gill has been in scintillating batting form this season. He has scored 851 runs across 16 games and is the current orange cap holder. Gill has been in sensational touch in the recent past as he smashed three centuries in his last four matches.

Most of these runs have come while batting first: Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's performances in IPL 2023

Speaking in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra previewed GT vs CSK clash. He analyzed Gill's stellar performances this season and pointed out that most of his runs came while batting first. He said:

"If Shubman Gill bats first, his average is close to 100. He has scored more than one century here and half-centuries as well, but most of these runs have come while batting first.

On Gill's record in chases, Chopra added:

"When he comes to chase, in fact he scored runs against this team only in the first match, he has scored runs after that as well but the average falls to 40. An average of 40 looks less if we see it from his viewpoint, it is well played for the others, but there is a stark difference."

