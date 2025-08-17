"A reputation has developed that he plays very slow at times" - Aakash Chopra on whether KL Rahul should be a part of India's 2025 Asia Cup squad

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that KL Rahul should be in contention for a place in the Men in Blue's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup. However, he highlighted that the 33-year-old's reputation of batting conservatively at times goes against him.

The 2025 Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28. With Rishabh Pant potentially ruled out of the tournament due to the foot injury he sustained in the recent Test series against England, Rahul might be in the selectors' thoughts as a wicketkeeper-batter.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener was asked about KL Rahul's place in the Men in Blue's T20I side.

"Very, very interesting one. Your question is absolutely valid because he is a good player. If you see his IPL numbers, they are outstanding. In the recent past, no player has been a 600-run bank like him. However, a reputation has developed that he plays very slow at times," he responded (1:50).

Chopra pointed out that the Karnataka batter, who can play aggressively, inhibits himself at times.

"If something is stopping him, it's his own mindset. Sometimes his legs are shackled, and when the mindset is right, he flies with wings. I feel he has the game. I remember a shot, it was the Indore ground, and he hit Jasprit Bumrah for a six over cover, and I was like wow. However, then you also get knocks when you feel that he should hit, but he thinks differently," he observed.

Aakash Chopra opined that KL Rahul's game is perfectly suited to the shortest format if he brings his 'pro-max' version to the fore. While noting that the Delhi Capitals (DC) player batted even in the middle order in IPL 2025, he highlighted it's not the right place for him.

"He cannot play as an opener" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's place in India's batting order for 2025 Asia Cup

Abhishek Sharma (left) and Sanju Samson have been opening for India in T20Is lately. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's presence implies that there is no place for KL Rahul as a T20I opener.

"He cannot play as an opener because the opening story has ended, unfortunately, for the time being. Sanju Samson is there with Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal is behind them, and I am putting Shubman Gill's name also at the fourth spot. Four people are standing in the line," he said (3:15).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel are potentially ahead of Rahul if a middle-order wicketkeeper-batter is required.

"Ishan Kishan is saying that he is also there. Everyone wants to open. So there is no place for an opener. You will have to play in the middle order, and there, Jitesh Sharma is one, who has done very well, played an excellent IPL, and made his team win. Sanju Samson is opening at the moment. So a keeper is not required. Dhruv Jurel is also standing behind," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that KL Rahul's name is unlikely to feature in India's 2025 Asia Cup squad. However, he added that he will be happy if the stylish batter is picked because he likes watching him bat.

