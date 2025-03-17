Aakash Chopra picks Gujarat Titans' probable playing XI for IPL 2025, predicts their highest run-scorer and wicket-taker

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the Gujarat Titans' (GT) probable playing XI for IPL 2025. He predicted Shubman Gill and Kagiso Rabada to be the franchise's highest run-scorer and wicket-taker, respectively.

The Titans retained Gill for ₹16.50 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. They bought Rabada for ₹10.75 crore at the mega auction last November.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener chose Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and either Glenn Phillips or Sherfane Rutherford as the four overseas players in the Gujarat Titans' probable playing XI for IPL 2025.

"Jos Buttler with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan at No. 3. That makes it a very good top three. You might see Mahipal Lomror at No. 4 because he is coming after playing well in domestic cricket. Then you can play one of Glenn Phillips and Sherfane Rutherford. After that, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia," he said (14:00).

"You can also play Shahrukh Khan in Washington Sundar's place. That option is also available to you. Then Rashid Khan will come and after him, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. Shahrukh Khan could be the Impact sub. You can also use Ishant Sharma. There are many bowling options," Chopra added.

Chopra chose Shubman Gill ahead of Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler as the Gujarat Titans' likely top run-getter and Kagiso Rabada over Rashid Khan as the highest wicket-taker.

"Highest run-scorer this season - you can't look beyond Shubman Gill. It will be one among Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. I am going with Shubman Gill because he would be fired up as his name is not there in India's T20I team. Who can be the highest wicket-taker? It could be Rashid Khan, but I think Kagiso Rabada because he remains fit and plays all matches," he reasoned.

Sudharsan (527) scored more runs than Gill (426) and Buttler (359) in IPL 2024. Rabada (11) picked up more wickets than Rashid (10) last season.

"The top 3 playing the majority of overs" - Aakash Chopra on Gujarat Titans' potential strategies in IPL 2025

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will likely be a part of the Gujarat Titans' top order in IPL 2025. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the Gujarat Titans' batting strategy in IPL 2025 would be to play steadily at the start of their innings before pressing the accelerator.

"What will be their strategy? The top three playing the majority of overs. They might keep moving on the second or third gear initially, and straightaway overdrive after 15 overs. Everyone might feel that they are going at seven to seven-and-a-half runs per over but might suddenly score 12 runs per over in the last five," he said (12:20).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Titans' seamers would want to pick up wickets with the new ball and allow Rashid Khan to bamboozle the opposition with his bag of tricks.

"In bowling, they will set it up for Rashid Khan to come. Their fast bowlers will want to bowl so well that people will be forced to hit him, and very few people survive while hitting Rashid. I think that will be their plan, take wickets with fast bowling at the start and then pass it on to Rashid," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra opined that the Gujarat Titans should reach the playoffs in IPL 2025. He added that the Ahmedabad-based franchise might win five or six of their seven home games and be in title contention if their top order remains in form throughout the season.

