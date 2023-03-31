Aakash Chopra picks Gujarat Titans' probable XI for IPL 2023 opener against CSK; wants Wriddhiman Saha to open with Shubman Gill

Aakash Chopra has picked the Gujarat Titans' (GT) probable XI for the IPL 2023 opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The two sides will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31. The defending champions will miss David Miller's services as the middle-order batter is representing South Africa in the ongoing ODI series against the Netherlands.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Gujarat Titans should stick with last season's opening combination of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha, elaborating:

"Gujarat have Shubman Gill and I will say Gujarat have Wriddhiman Saha. Get both of them to open. Keep Kane Williamson at No. 3. There is another wicketkeeping option in the form of KS Bharat and one more in the form of Matthew Wade. But I would say - Saha was doing well, so continue with him if he is batting well in the nets."

The former Indian opener reckons Matthew Wade could play in the middle order in Miller's absence, stating:

"Then Hardik Pandya at No. 4. After that, you can keep Matthew Wade at No. 5 if you want. Then Abhinav Manohar and Rahul Tewatia. I have heard Vijay Shankar is batting well. So this could be your batting lineup if Gujarat lose the toss and bat first."

The Gujarat Titans could alternatively open with Sai Sudharsan instead of Saha, considering the Tamil Nadu opener's excellent form in domestic cricket, with Wade donning the wicketkeeping gloves. However, they might opt for Saha if they want to maintain consistency at the top of the order once Miller is back in the mix.

Aakash Chopra's picks of bowlers in the Gujarat Titans' probable XI

Rashid Khan is expected to lead the Gujarat Titans' bowling attack. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked three specialist seamers and two spinners in Gujarat Titans' probable bowling attack, saying:

"If they get to bowl first, in bowling you will get Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Shivam Mavi - who also bats decently, and then I am thinking Jayant Yadav and Hardik Pandya. The opposition team has Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway and Moeen Ali."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels Jayant Yadav should play ahead of R Sai Kishore, reasoning:

"If there are so many left-handers, play Jayant Yadav. Jayant Yadav has been picked in this team just because they can use him whenever there are left-handers. Jayant has not picked up too many wickets whenever he has played but use the option when you have one. Don't use R Sai Kishore here, use Jayant Yadav."

The Gujarat Titans could field Yash Dayal in their bowling attack if they want a left-arm seamer. However, Shivam Mavi is likely to be preferred ahead of him, considering that the franchise paid ₹6 crore to acquire the Uttar Pradesh seamer, who has also represented India recently, at the auction.

