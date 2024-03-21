Aakash Chopra picks Mumbai Indians' probable playing XI for IPL 2024, says they can lift the trophy

Aakash Chopra has picked the Mumbai Indians' (MI) probable playing XI for IPL 2024. He is optimistic about their chances of adding another trophy to their cabinet this season.

With five titles apiece, MI and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the joint-most successful franchises in IPL history. However, Mumbai Indians haven't won the title since IPL 2020 and will want to end that barren run.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Tim David as the only overseas player in the Mumbai Indians' preferred top six for the season.

"Ishan Kishan will be seen opening alongside Rohit Sharma. I feel you should keep Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3 because you shouldn't send him below that. At No. 4, their new captain Hardik Pandya. I am keeping Tilak Varma at No. 5 and Tim David at No. 6," he said (3:15).

The former India opener expects MI to field three seamers, apart from Hardik Pandya, and two spinners in their playing XI.

"The batting form Mohammad Nabi is in, you can keep him as well. He is an off-spinner as well. Then you can play any two among Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Nuwan Thushara, and Luke Wood. Then you have Jasprit Bumrah and Piyush Chawla," Chopra observed.

Chopra reckons Nehal Wadhera and Akash Madhwal could be the Mumbai Indians' Impact Player options. While noting that Hardik and company are an extremely strong team, he opined that they could lift the trophy.

"I won't be surprised if this is the team that posts the most 200-plus totals this season" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians have a formidable batting lineup. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons the Mumbai Indians' strategy will revolve around their mighty batting and seam bowling.

"What will be this team's strategy? It's very simple as they have wicket-taking fast bowlers and a lot of batters, all of whom are among the best. They are a team that can consistently score 200 runs. I won't be surprised if this is the team that posts the most 200-plus totals this season," he elaborated (11:10).

The renowned commentator expects MI to post mammoth totals in virtually every game, especially at their home ground.

"Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Nehal Wadhera, Tilak Varma, Tim David - if you have a batting lineup like that, you should score 200 runs in every game, and 200 should be scored on the pitch they will play seven matches," Chopra stated.

On the bowling front, Chopra urged their seamers to look for wickets with the new ball and pass on the baton to Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Madwal to do the job at the death.

Poll : Will the Mumbai Indians win the IPL 2024 trophy? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion