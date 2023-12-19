"Aayega na! Darega to nahi?" - Fans shell-shocked as Mitchell Starc is sold to KKR for whopping ₹24.75 cr in IPL 2024 auction

Star Australian speedster Mitchell Starc has made a monumental return to the IPL as he becomes the costliest player in the league's history. Starc has been picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping INR 24.75 crore and has broken all kinds of records by a country mile.

It was Australian ODI skipper Pat Cummins who held the record of the costliest player for some hours as he was bagged by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 20.5 crore. However, Starc has overshadowed his compatriot to ensure he has had the biggest payday of all.

Fans on X were shocked to see Mitchell Starc go for such a hefty price tag and cannot wait to witness what's on offer in the IPL 2024 season from the veteran speedster.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mitchell Starc's IPL numbers are incredible despite small sample space

Starc was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL for two editions, in 2014 and 2015. In 27 matches in the tournament, Starc picked up a staggering 34 wickets at an economy rate of just 7.17.

Despite the staggering amount that the speedster has bagged, it can almost be said that his match-winning ability over the years warrants the pricetag. KKR have also added wicketkeeper KS Bharat to their ranks to bolster that department and an INR 50 lakh purchase of Chetan Sakariya could well be a steal.

After having pulled out of IPL 2018, Starc will finally play for KKR next year.

KKR IPL 2024 squad so far: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya & Mitchell Starc.

