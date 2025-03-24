"Ab tu nahin hai na" - Axar Patel's hilarious banter with Rishabh Pant ahead of DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant were involved in a funny banter ahead of the IPL 2025 match between the two sides. Before being snapped up by Lucknow for a record ₹27 crore, Pant was the captain of the Delhi-based side.

Axar reunited with Pant when the two teams practiced on the eve of their clash. During the interaction, Pant asked Axar if he was getting to bat in the nets or not.

The all-rounder responded by suggesting that now that Pant is not part of the DC team, he can get a hit in the nets. In a video shared by Delhi on X, Axar was heard saying:

"Ab tu nahi hai na, to milegi. Meri to fight tujhse hi thi. Haan, ye batting mein hota tha, meri next hoti thi. [You are not here, right, so I'll obviously get time to bat. My fight was against you. He used to keep batting, and I used to be next in line.]"

DC and LSG will lock horns in match number four of IPL 2025. The game will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24.

"My message to my teammates is to keep it simple" - Axar Patel on leading DC in IPL 2025

Speaking ahead of DC's opening match of IPL 2025, Axar Patel stated that he was confident in his leadership abilities. He pointed out that he has been part of the DC team for many seasons now.

He emphasized that he wants his team to keep things simple and not worry about the results. Axar Patel was quoted as saying by Sports Tak:

"When I had been announced the captain I was really confident about the job. I am playing from 2019 for DC, I will grow as a cricketer in this franchise. I am honored to be given the responsibility. For the last 17 years, we have been fighting for the title. But we don't care about the results but whatever is in our hands we will follow that.

"Nowadays cricket has changed, IPL is more about a batsman game, fours and sixes, but we have to evolve as a team. As a captain, my message to my teammates is to keep it simple and that's my strategy."

Veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis will serve as Axar Patel's deputy in IPL 2025. Former India cricketer Hemang Badani was appointed as the team's new head coach before the season.

