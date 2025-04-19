Abdul Samad smashes 4 sixes off Sandeep Sharma in last-over carnage during RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Abdul Samad provided a promising finish to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19. The right-handed batter played a brilliant cameo, scoring 30 runs off 10 deliveries. He took on Sandeep Sharma, smoking four sixes in the last over, which yielded 27 runs, helping the Super Giants reach 180.
David Miller took a single off the first delivery to bring Samad on the strike. The latter then smashed a low full toss over the square leg for a maximum before smashing a six off a short ball towards mid-wicket off the next delivery. He then finished two consecutive maximums off the last two balls, hitting them over square leg and long-on.
Abdul Samad has played some impressive cameos this season, returning with scores of 22 (8), 27 (12) and 20 (11) against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), respectively. The Super Giants had bought the Jammu & Kashmir batter for INR 4.2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He will look to continue his exploits for the remainder of this season.
Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni hit half-centuries as LSG set a 181-run target for RR in the IPL 2025 clash; Abdul Samad provides a solid finish
Half-centuries from Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni helped LSG post 180/5 in their IPL 2025 match against RR. Markram smashed 66 runs off 45 balls with the help of three sixes and five boundaries. Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni scored a quickfire 50 off 34 deliveries, hitting one six and five boundaries. The duo shared a 76-run partnership to recover the team from 54/3. Samad provided the finishing touches.
Wanindu Hasaranga emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Royals, returning with figures of 2/31, while Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande returned with one wicket apiece.
